Doomsday Preppers Season 3: Where Are The Cast Members Now?

‘Doomsday Preppers’ season 3 premiered on October 29, 2013, on the National Geographic Channel. The show continued to highlight diverse prepping strategies and survival plans. The season showcased various prepping techniques, innovative survival shelters, and disaster preparedness plans. Cast members brought their distinct perspectives, skills, and strategies to the forefront, contributing to the overall journey of resilience and preparedness. While the post-show lives of the cast are often shrouded in mystery, we’ve gathered some insights into what these preppers are up to these days. Join us as we explore where their journeys have taken them since the spotlight of ‘Doomsday Preppers.’

Alex Dunbar is Still Actively Engaged in His Role as The Alpha Male

Alex Dunbar, featured in season 3, is still engaged in his role as the Alpha Male of his company, Close Quarter Battle K-9. He maintains a focus on training a private army of German Shepherd attack dogs, showcasing his dedication to preparedness and security. To further enhance his expertise, Alex continues to enroll in courses and training classes through the Dr. Dunbar Institute. The institute specializes in training dogs to comply willingly with commands, emphasizing the bond between owner and companion. His commitment to ongoing education reflects his unwavering dedication to maintaining a high level of proficiency in his field.

Jeff Mann is The Director of Acquisitions Now

Jeff Mann has transitioned into the role of Director of Acquisitions at RMF. In this capacity, he is responsible for analyzing and evaluating residential properties for investment purposes. His professional journey also extends into the Ratite industry, where he offers private consulting services under the banner of The Running Bird Ranch, Inc. This demonstrates his versatility in applying his skills and knowledge to different domains. He is likely involved in strategic decision-making processes related to residential property investments. Jeff’s expertise acquired from his time on ‘Doomsday Preppers’, has contributed to his analytical approach to evaluating properties with a keen eye for sustainability and resilience.

Rodney Dial is a Mayor Now

After the filming of ‘Doomsday Preppers,’ Rodney Dial took a proactive approach to enhancing his family’s disaster preparedness plan. Recognizing areas for improvement, he and his family diligently worked on refining their skills and bolstering their supplies. Not content with mere awareness, Dial’s commitment to readiness extended to practical measures for ensuring the safety and well-being of his family.

In subsequent years, his involvement in public service took a noteworthy turn. He stepped into the role of mayor in Ketchikan, Alaska. His dedication to community welfare and disaster resilience was further evident when he ran for the Borough Assembly in 2016. Serving until 2019, Dial’s leadership and commitment to preparedness were acknowledged when he was elected Borough Mayor in 2022. His re-election in the same year underscores the community’s trust in his ability to navigate challenges and prioritize the well-being of the borough.

Tyler Smith Got Into Trouble With Law

Tyler Smith, identified as the leader of the survivalist group Spartan Survival on ‘Doomsday Preppers,’ faced legal challenges post-show. In 2014, Kiro 7 reported that Smith was a level one sex offender, with a conviction in King County in 2009. However, he had failed to register with law enforcement after relocating to Pierce County. Law enforcement took action to address this issue, leading to Smith’s arrest. The charges included the failure to register as a sex offender, and he faced restrictions on possessing firearms.

According to Pierce County Washington, Tyler pleaded not guilty, and bail was set at $30,000. National Geographic initially decided not to air the episode until legal matters were resolved, but it was eventually broadcast. Adding to the complexities, Tyler was allegedly associated with a 2017 Islamophobic hate rally, standing alongside Patriot Prayer members. This revelation sheds light on the diverse aspects of his public engagement.

Tracy Foutch is Now a Realtor

Tracy Foutch has continued to lead Foutch Industries as its CEO after his appearance on the show. Foutch Industries, specializing in manufacturing, powder coating, and painting, serves various industries such as automotive, appliances, and retail store fixtures. In a notable diversification, Foutch entered the real estate sector through Foutch Developers, LLC. This move suggests a strategic expansion of his business interests beyond manufacturing.

Tracy’s venture into real estate aligns with the broader theme of adaptability and strategic expansion seen among many ‘Doomsday Preppers’ alumni. His continued leadership in Foutch Industries reflects a commitment to both manufacturing and, more broadly, disaster-resilient real estate development, showcasing a multifaceted approach to business endeavors.

Dan Rojas Has Expanded His Company

Dan Rojas, known for his expertise in crafting solar Fresnel Lenses, Parabolic Mirrors, and alternative energy solutions, has carved a niche for himself in the realm of renewable energy through his company, Green Power Science. Demonstrating these creations through his dedicated YouTube channel, Rojas has become a prominent figure in the field. He not only showcases innovative energy solutions but also educates and inspires viewers to explore sustainable practices. His commitment to advancing alternative energy options was underscored by providing a Fresnel Lens demo for ‘The Science Channel’ in 2016.

A testament to his passion for alternative energy, Rojas’s contributions align with the broader movement towards environmentally conscious living. In his personal life, he enjoys the support of a loving family. Happily married to Denise Rojas, their shared commitment to sustainable living is reflected in their ventures and collaborations. The union not only adds a personal dimension to his journey but also emphasizes the importance of collective efforts in promoting sustainable practices.

David Mays is a Content Creator Today

David Mays has transitioned into diverse roles as a Content Creator, Filmmaker, Photographer, and YouTuber at AMAYSing Life. His post-show endeavors showcase a versatile skill set that goes beyond his prepping expertise. David, happily married to Holly Mays, embarks on various adventures and chronicles them through blogs and vlogs. His journey extends into holistic health coaching, off-road adventuring, and designing innovative solutions like the Side Stasher Bag System.

The evolution of David’s career path highlights a creative and exploratory approach to life. Moving beyond acting at Gage Models and Talent Agency, he has embraced the roles of content creation and filmmaking, contributing to the digital landscape with his YouTube channel. The collaborative endeavors with his wife underscore a shared passion for adventure, holistic health, and innovative design.

David Nash is an Academy Instructor Today

David Nash, after his appearance on ‘Doomsday Preppers,’ pursued a career that seamlessly integrates his expertise in survival and preparedness. Currently, he serves as an Academy Instructor at the Tennessee Department of Correction. Nash imparts valuable knowledge in firearm, security, and instructor classes through his Shepherd School. His dedication to public service is evident in his past roles as a Correctional Officer at the Tennessee Department of Correction and his contributions to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

A commitment to continuous learning is reflected in his attainment of a Graduate Certificate in Executive Leadership from Tennessee State University in 2018. Furthermore, Nash has shared his insights and strategies through published works, including ’52 Unique Techniques for Stocking Food for Preppers: A Strategy a Week to Help Stock Your Pantry for Survival’ in 2015 and ‘The Revolution: Can Man Beat Machine’ in 2019. These publications serve as valuable resources for individuals seeking practical guidance in the realms of food storage and survival strategies.

