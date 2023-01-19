Dorothy Gay Howard Murder: Is Harvey Glatman Dead or Alive?

When Dorothy Gay Howard was reported missing in March 1954, law enforcement officers were determined to bring her back home safely. Although detectives found Dorothy’s body just a month later, on April 8, 1954, the lack of identification forced authorities to classify it as a Jane Doe. Hulu’s ‘Web of Death: Boulder Jane Doe’ chronicles the gruesome murder and follows the search for the body’s identity that stretched over more than five decades. If you are intrigued to know more about the details surrounding the murder and want to find out where Dorothy’s killer is at present, we have you covered.

How Did Dorothy Gay Howard Die?

Originally from the Texas Panhandle region, Dorothy grew up alongside two other younger siblings in a close-knit family. Why she spent much of her childhood in Texas, the family moved to Phoenix in 1942, and Dorothy looked forward to life in the big city. Incidentally, she even got married, albeit with her parents’ permission, at just 15 years of age, and even though Dorothy and her first husband seemed happy initially, they soon decided to part ways.

According to reports, Dorothy married again after the divorce was finalized, although she kept this second marriage hidden from her loved ones. Described as a lively and outgoing individual, people who knew Dorothy talked about her helpful and amicable nature that helped her make new acquaintances quickly. Moreover, at the time of her disappearance, she was earning a living as a live-in nanny in Phoenix and maintained an intimate bond with her loved ones.

Dorothy’s family realized she was missing in March of 1954 when she failed to turn up in order to take her sister to the movies. Since Dorothy’s sisters meant the world to her, it was uncharacteristic of her to miss such an event, although she had previously dropped off the radar without any warning. Still, something seemed fishy about the March 1954 disappearance, and Dorothy’s family did not take long to report her missing to the police.

Since the technology wasn’t so advanced back then, the police had to rely on manual labor during the investigation. They organized several search parties and even combed through the local areas, but to no avail. There was no news of the missing girl, and with each passing day, her loved ones began fearing the worst. Eventually, on April 8, 1954, law enforcement officers came across a deceased female body on the banks of Boulder Creek, about eight miles away from the city of Boulder.

Once first responders reached the scene, they declared the victim dead and noticed that the body was completely naked. Besides, an initial medical examination noted bruises all over her body, while an autopsy claimed that the victim was hit by a speeding car which led to her death. Eventually, the deceased was buried as a Jane Doe in 1954, and it took more than five decades to identify it as Dorothy Gay Howard.

Who Killed Dorothy Gay Howard?

The initial investigation into Dorothy’s murder proved challenging as the police did not have any lead or witnesses to work with. Moreover, since the body was still unidentified, it was impossible to get in touch with the victim’s acquaintances and close ones. On top of that, in 1954, DNA testing methods weren’t very developed, and extracting a DNA sample from a deceased body was almost unheard of. Hence, there was no way for the police to draw up a list of suspects based on forensic evidence. The dearth of evidence or leads ultimately forced the case to go cold, and Dorothy was buried as a Jane Doe in 1954.

Incidentally, in 2004, historian Silvia Pettem took an interest in the case and asked the government to help exhume Dorothy’s body. Once Silvia gained official support, she went ahead with her plan and used modern techniques to reconstruct what the victim might have looked like at the time of her murder. This reconstruction was accompanied by an article, which was read by Dorothy’s grandniece, Michelle Marie Fowler.

Once Michelle noticed the uncanny resemblance between Dorothy and the Jane Doe in the article, she got in touch with authorities and was able to send in her DNA to be examined. Eventually, in 2009, authorities learned of the forensic connection between Michelle and Dorothy, which helped them identify the Jane Doe buried back in 1954. Moreover, authorities believed that serial killer Harvey Glatman had murdered Dorothy Gay Howard.

Is Harvey Glatman Dead or Alive?

Unfortunately, to this day, Dorothy’s murder has remained unsolved, although law enforcement officers believe serial killer Harvey Glatman to be responsible for the crime. For starters, the timeline matched as Harvey was in Boulder around the time Dorothy’s body was discovered. Furthermore, Dorothy is believed to have been hit by a car, and sources claim that Harvey mentioned something about hitting a woman with his car to a police officer back in 1954.

Nevertheless, Harvey was arrested in 1958 when a policeman noticed him trying to abduct Lorraine Vigil. Once captured, he confessed to the murders of Judith Dull, Ruth Mercado, and Shirley Ann Bridgeford before providing police with enough incriminating evidence to mount a case. Subsequently, he was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, and considering his prior criminal record, the judge sentenced him to death in 1958. Surprisingly, Harvey never tried to get his sentence overturned, and on September 18, 1959, he was executed by poisonous gas at the San Quentin State Prison.

