Is Double The Recipe Based on a Real Cooking Show? Are Drea and Ali Based on Real Twin Chefs?

Helmed by Gabriel Correa, Lifetime’s ‘Double Double Trouble’ journeys along with twin sisters Ali and Drea on a course of self-discovery gone terribly wrong. After battling a series of traumatic events in life, Drea joins hands with her sister to start a cooking show named ‘Double The Recipe.’ While their venture finds immense professional success, Drea soon finds herself isolated in life, especially when everyone around seems to favor Ali more than her. Enter Ryan Jackson, a dashing young man known for ruling the tech industry, who also happens to frequent the same cafe as she does. Immediately taken by him, she gathers up all of her courage to ask him out, not knowing that this is about to trigger a chain reaction that can destroy everything she holds near and dear to her.

Double The Recipe is an In-Universe Show Hosted by Fictional Twin Chefs

While ‘Double The Recipe’ is the name of a fictional cooking show created by writer Sa’Rah Jones specifically for the movie ‘Double Double Trouble,’ its premise draws parallels to real-life cooking shows of a similar nature. Given that it is a show where twin sisters Ali and Drea take one key ingredient and turn it into two dishes at the same time, its closest match appears to be ‘Double Your Dish,’ a Canadian show hosted by chefs Meredith Shaw and Rodney Bowers. Apart from the overlap in the two shows’ names, their content and presentation style are also markedly similar, making it possible that the creators drew reference from the real show. However, besides the aspect of cooking the same food items in various ways, both shows have completely different contexts, especially when it comes to their hosts.

The biggest draw of a show like ‘Double The Recipe’ is not the making of two dishes in an episode, but the fact that it is hosted by twins. The subtle differences in their personalities and cooking approaches are what give the show its X-factor, and there are some real-life twin-themed cooking shows that can claim the same. Twin sisters Aria and Maya Christian are perhaps better known online as Twins Who Cook, famous for their innovative baked dishes. Additionally, the children’s TV show ‘Twice as Good’ is also known for bringing the recipes curated by twin sisters Delaney and Hadley to the whole world. In both these cases, the sisters’ chemistry and creativity are what make their dishes click, and there is a good chance that they served as reference points for the fictional ‘Double The Recipe.’

Just as ‘Double The Recipe’ is a fictional show, the lead characters of ‘Double Double Trouble,’ Ali and Drea, are also inventions of the movie’s writing team. This is not Lifetime’s first venture into twin-themed storytelling, as some of their other works, such as ‘The Twin’ and ‘Double Wedding,’ feature similar plots. However, what sets Ali and Drea apart as characters is their portrayal by actor Tami Roman. Playing dual roles in a movie demands a nuanced performance, and for Roman, the movie turned out to be a very special experience. While her two characters may be fictional in nature, they do find antecedents in the form of real-life twins who are both celebrity chefs. Roman’s take on the script is what takes these elements and translates them into two memorable characters.

