Doug Basham: Where is the OVW Instructor Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Netflix’s ‘Wrestlers’ lives up to its title in every way conceivable by giving us a complete insight into the world of this physical sport. After all, this original centers around the storied Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) organization as it strives to keep its operations above water following a massive market dip in the past few years. Amongst those to thus feature here help navigate the same was former athelete turned trainer Lyle Douglas “Doug” Basham Jr. – so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, here’s what we know.

Who is Doug Basham?