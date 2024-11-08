Douglas Laux: Where is the Ex-CIA Case Officer Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Investigation Alien’ delving deep into some of the most shocking and confounding UFO encounters in human history, we get a documentary series that can only be described as gripping. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to shine a real light upon extraterrestrial happenings, which journalist George Knapp does so with the help of his contacts. Amongst them is actually Douglas “Doug” Laux, a former case officer for the Central Intelligence Agency.

Douglas Laux’s Career at the CIA Spanned 7 Years

Although a native of Ohio, Douglas is a graduate of Indiana University Bloomington, from where he earned a bachelor’s in political science and East Asian studies with a focus on the Japanese language. He actually managed to do so despite apparently being raised from the poorest trailer park in Indiana with the help of his unwaveringly supportive family. However, since he always had an interest in government agencies and possessed the right skill sets, he soon managed to secure a position at the CIA following a short stint at the DHL shipping company. According to his own accounts, he was essentially a spy for the organization for over seven years, leaving upon garnering some intense life experiences as well as facing issues with red tape.

Douglas has actually never shied away from the fact that he was an officer in the Near East Division and served multiple tours in Afghanistan as well as the Middle East. In fact, he worked undercover against the Taliban and Al Qaeda, only to grow frustrated with the bureaucratic (instead of humanitarian) handling of the Syrian Civil War, resulting in his resignation in February 2013. However, he did remain involved in this world until 2016, as he subsequently served with the Joint Special Operations Command.

Douglas Laux is Now a Proud Author and Media Personality

While Douglas has long come forward with details of his time in the CIA and some of the operations he was involved in, it is undeniable that he can’t reveal everything owing to how deep he was. However, he admittedly does believe that to be an intelligence officer, a person needs both a calm demeanor to handle situations that go wrong and the grit to independently overcome obstacles as they arise. This is something he continues to apply to his life to this day, especially as he serves as a freelance investigator, public speaker, actor, executive at Discovery and NBC Universal, as well as Netflix Producer.

In fact, not long after Douglas released his New York Times best-selling memoir memoir ‘Left of Boom: How a Young CIA Case Officer Penetrated the Taliban and Al-Qaeda’ in 2016 – the first book written by a CIA case officer who served in the field during the Global War on Terrorism – he became involved with the entertainment industry. He actually created, wrote, produced, and starred in six episodes of Discovery Channel’s ‘Finding Escobar’s Millions’ in 2017. Then, he held the position of Assessor on Bravo’s ‘Spy Games’ and today serves as the host of the Audible exclusive podcast ‘Solving The Black Dahlia.’

What’s even more imperative to note is that Douglas is also a photographer as well as a philanthropher, ventures he doesn’t really shine a light upon on his public platforms despite his great standing. As per reports, his pictures were actually featured in a Playboy Magazine article entitled In The Path of the Totality: Notes of a Veteran Chasing the Eclipse in September 2017. As for his philanthropy work, he reportedly established a non-profit organization called CVLSRVNT in 2019 to better support active-duty Ohioans deployed overseas.

Last but not least, it is imperative to note that while George does keep his personal life well away from the limelight, he is a public speaker, too. He actually specializes in talking about national security, foreign affairs with the Middle East and Asia, espionage in real life, literature, as well as film, and the dangers of social media in terms of how it can be used as a monitoring device. Honestly, this now California resident appears to be doing really well for himself at the moment, and we can’t wait to see what’s in the store for him next.

