Amanda Little-Richardson: Where is the Gynaecologist Now?

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a renewed respect for medical practitioners and staff all around the world, which has made ‘Lenox Hill’ a must-watch for many. After all, it shows how, despite global health emergencies, physicians and others within a hospital are always tasked with saving lives on a daily basis. The documentary series highlights the same by focusing on four physicians, who, in their varied capacities, are motivated to ensure that they provide the best to their patients. Though the documentary was filmed majorly in 2018-19, it is timeless in what it attempts to capture, as also evidenced by the work of Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson.

Amanda Little-Richardson Specializes in Prenatal and Fetal Care

As ‘Lenox Hill’ introduced Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson, the Chief Resident at Obstetrics and Gynaecology, she was seen in the delivery room, doing what may be a daily occurrence in a hospital but is a one-of-a-kind experience for the parents as they welcome their child into this world. Dr. Little-Richardson is then shown to be pregnant herself, working and studying round the clock in the final year of her residency.

What came as a blow was when both Dr. Little-Richardson and her husband were met with the news that their unborn child had the potential to develop some kind of abnormality. While this was a source of great concern, dwelling over it was hardly something she was able to do with a hectic day, attending to deliveries one after the other. Nonetheless, both she and her family took it in stride and decided to go ahead with the pregnancy, regardless of the outcome. She has since even talked about how she is ready to take care of her child, despite how her unborn daughter turns out to be.

One of the moving statements she made as she walked down a hallway filled with the photos of several physicians from the inception of the hospital was the lack of a woman of color in any of them. It essentially hinted at how opportunities for individuals from the black community to become doctors only came after a given point of time in history. Furthermore, per her accounts, being a black woman doctor came even more later than that. Even then, she spoke of the kind of economic privilege she had because her parents could afford to put her through medical school. Her was an honest take on how class and race still define what one can really be in this world to a large degree.

Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson Takes Pride in Her Work

Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson is now a happy mother of her daughter, Ava Rose. She is a wholly devoted and happily married mother of one. Coming to her professional standing, the Baylor College of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health graduate is still a proud board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist too. However, she parted ways as the Resident Physician OB/GYN at Lenox Hill Hospital in 2019 so as to further spread her wings. In fact, the San Jose resident served as an Attending Physician at Kaiser Permanente until 2023 before evolving into a Private Practice Physician at Menlo Medical Clinic.

Amanda has always maintained, “I believe all women are entitled to high-quality, unbiased care, no matter sexual identity, culture, or socioeconomic background. I joined Kaiser Permanente because I know they share the same core values and are equally dedicated to excellent, compassionate, and evidence-based clinical care.” We should also mention that although her social media platforms do not have many posts, her limited shares there have made it clear that she is still wholly committed to providing women with unbiased medical care. She cares for her profession just as much as she does for her family, which says a lot about who she is.

