Dr. Eugene Mallove Murder: Where Are Candace Foster, Chad Schaffer, and Mozzelle Brown Now?

Residents of Norwich, Connecticut, were left stunned when accomplished scientist and academic, Dr. Eugene Franklin Mallove, was killed in front of his childhood home. Eugene was in the process of renting out his boyhood home, and a prospective tenant found him dead on May 14, 2004. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Unusual Suspects: Stone Cold Fusion’ chronicles the gruesome homicide and follows the ensuing police investigation that brought the perpetrators to justice. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out more, shall we?

How Did Dr. Eugene Mallove Die?

Dr. Eugene Mallove was an established scientist, author, and academician known for supporting and researching cold fusion. While Eugene’s professional success made him immensely famous in specific circles, his neighbors talked about his down-to-earth personality and how he loved being a family man. In fact, Eugene shared a special relationship with his children as well as his wife and was always ready to extend a helping hand wherever needed. People even talked about his amicable and cheerful nature, which made his sudden demise all the more shocking.

On May 14, 2004, Eugene decided to drive down to his childhood home in Norwich, Connecticut, in order to get it ready for the next tenant. His wife mentioned how the scientist was unwilling to let go of his boyhood home and always tried to keep it in tip-top condition. That same evening, a prospective tenant found the to-let notice outside the house and stopped by to ask a few questions. However, the moment she approached the front door, she noticed Eugene lying on the pavement in a pool of his own blood.

Although first responders reached the scene within minutes, they were too late to save Eugene, and he was declared dead. Moreover, the victim’s car seemed to be missing from the scene, while an autopsy determined that Eugene died from a crushed trachea and had 32 lacerations all over his face and body, making the police believe he was beaten to death.

Who Killed Dr. Eugene Mallove?

The initial investigation into Eugene’s murder was pretty challenging as the police did not have any leads or witnesses to work with. Interestingly, shortly after the murder, the police came across a taxi driver, who claimed he saw a person wearing a baseball cap driving the victim’s car towards a nearby casino. Upon enquiring further, the casino confirmed that the car was parked in the employee parking lot for hours, although a forensic sweep of the vehicle revealed nothing.

On the other hand, people suggested that Eugene’s research on cold fusion might have something to do with his murder, but the police were soon able to rule it out. Interestingly, when talking to the victim’s wife, law enforcement officials learned that shortly before the murder, Eugene had evicted Patricia and Roy Anderson from his childhood home since they had not paid the rent for months. This naturally angered their son, Chad Schaffer, but he, as well as his girlfriend, Candace Foster, seemed to have an alibi, and the police were forced to let them go.

Unfortunately, the case saw no progress until 2009, when a witness came forward and claimed that Candace had confided in her how Chad returned home in bloody clothes on the day of Eugene’s murder. The police immediately restarted their investigation and brought Candace in for questioning. Candace had parted ways with Chad by that time but claimed she was scared of him hurting their children and only agreed to speak once the police allowed her to participate in the witness protection program.

According to Candace, her ex-boyfriend was angry with the victim for kicking his parents out and was determined to take revenge. Hence, Chad took the help of his cousin, Mozzelle Brown, and Candace was the one who drove them down to Eugene’s childhood home, where they attacked the scientist. Although the trio initially believed Eugene to be dead, they found him alive when they returned to clean up the crime scene.

Candace was then forced to participate in the torture until Mozzelle stood on the victim’s neck, killing him on the spot. Later, Chad asked his then-girlfriend to take Eugene’s vehicle to the casino parking lot before wiping it clean of all forensic evidence. Hence, based on Candace’s statement, the police were able to arrest all three for their involvement in the crime.

Where Are Candace Foster, Chad Schaffer, and Mozzelle Brown Now?

When produced in court, Mozzelle Brown took his chance at a jury trial and was convicted on a single count of criminal liability for another person. As a result, the judge sentenced him to 58 years in prison in 2015, and he remains incarcerated at the Cheshire Correctional Institution in Cheshire, Connecticut, with a release date of 2074. Meanwhile, Chad Schaffer initially insisted on his innocence but soon took a deal and pled guilty to first-degree assault and manslaughter, which got him a 25-year prison sentence in 2010. He, too, is spending his days behind bars at the Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield, Connecticut, and will be eligible for release in 2025.

On the other hand, since Candace agreed to testify against Chad and Mozzelle at their trial, she was allowed to plead guilty to a count each of hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence, which earned her a reduced sentence. Besides, reports claim that while in prison, Candace passed her high school equivalency diploma and enrolled herself in various programs. Moreover, while she was released in December 2014, she still had a few years of probation left to serve, and from the looks of it, Candace still resides in the state of Connecticut as of the time of writing.

Read More: Jimmie Ferrara Murder: Are Delma Ferrara and Rick Kosterow Dead or Alive?