Dr Haval Ravin Murder: Where is Bilji Varghese Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Affairs: Betrayed By Love: Tempted by the Fruit of Another’ covers two brutal murders, one of the victims being 47-year-old Haval Ravin in San Diego, California, in November 2004. The investigators caught the killer within days of the homicide but a shroud of mystery still covers the case. If you’re interested in the killer’s identity and current whereabouts, we’ve your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Dr. Haval Ravin Die?

Born on October 14, 1957, Dr. Haval Ravin ran a fertility clinic in San Diego, California. In November 2004, the physician was divorced and lived with his teenage son, Rizgar R. Ravin, in his Del Cerro home. Haval was known to host entertaining parties at his residence and enjoyed a certain affinity towards Middle Eastern dancers. According to the show, 47-year-old Haval was a good-natured and generous individual. Hence, it came as a shock to his family when he was found dead in his apartment. According to court documents, Haval and his teenage son were at home all evening as he talked with his girlfriend on the phone and shared jokes.

Rizgar drove to his mother’s apartment around 10:00 pm, and that was the last time he saw his father alive. When he returned home at approximately 2:15 am, he noticed all the lights of the house were on, including the front door porch lights. As he reached the main entrance, he was shocked to find the walkway and the stairs covered in blood. As he frantically called his father, he got no answer when he noticed the silhouette of a person through a window. He immediately called 911, and the officers arrived at the scene to find the individual gone.

The investigators noticed a strong odor of bleach as soon as they entered the house along with blood swirl marks on the floor tiles indicating an attempt to clean up the blood. Thye found Haval’s body by the garage door with a small ladder lying nearby. He had multiple stab wounds on his body, with one fatal injury to the neck severing his jugular vein and penetrating his spine. The medical examiner observed numerous wounds to the abdomen, with one severing the iliac artery. Along with countless smaller cuts and abrasions throughout the body, there were stab wounds to the back, biceps, and testicles too.

Who Killed Dr. Haval Ravin?

The officers of the San Diego Police Department found two sets of bloody shoe prints near the front entrance, with one having a waffle-pattern sole while the other belonged to Adidas sneakers. The first shoe, a size 10-1/2 man’s Paolo Mondo dress shoe, was found in the bushes near the rear fence. While Haval’s blood was on the shoe, the investigators also found semen from an unidentified source inside it. They also located two blankets covered with the victim’s blood near the fence. The authorities also found a blood spot that did not belong to Haval on a light switch in the house.

The detectives interviewed Haval’s neighbor, Colin Huntemer, to learn he had heard loud screams coming from somewhere near Haval’s home at around 11:30 pm. However, Colin went to bed when he did not hear any other suspicious noise. They also questioned Rizgar and came to know about his father’s married girlfriend, Vilia Varghese. A criminalist later concluded the evidence indicated a third person was present during the bloodshed or the clean-up.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on November 12, 2004, officers searched Bilji Varghese’s residence. When Bilji opened the door, the officers smelled a very strong odor of bleach. There was also an odor of bleach on his hands. He had a cut on the middle finger of his right hand. He had several scratches, bruises, and abrasions on his hands, forearm, and neck. Bilji was wearing size 10 tennis shoes. He normally wore size 10 or size 10-1/2 shoes. A bag with a spot of Bilji’s blood spot was found in his house.

The officers found a receipt for the “Shout” stain remover purchased at 11:20 a.m. on November 12, 2004, and a receipt showing the appellant purchased bleach at 8:14 p.m. on November 12, 2004. A laptop computer was found in his car. The computer was used to conduct numerous name searches for “Vilia” and “Haval” and for photographs of Vilia and Haval. Searches were also conducted for “Rizgar” and Ravin’s other children. Searches were conducted for fertility center websites. A search was done for the term “Revenge+Bagavad Gita.” Several searches were conducted for “Revenge,” “Adultery” and “Law.”

Where is Bilji Varghese Now?

The prosecutors told the jury how Bilji was jealous to know his former wife, Vilia, was dating Haval. Parakkamannil Koshy Bilji Varghese was convicted of first-degree murder with a true finding he used a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to a prison term of 26 years to life. He appealed against his sentencing in May 2008 but was turned down. As per official court records, he is presently incarcerated in a prison cell at the Soledad State Prison.

Read More: Chiquita Chambers Murder: Where Are Courtney Beaner, Phillip Brown, and Carlton Brooks Now?