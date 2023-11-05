Dr. Simone Whitmore: Tracking Married to Medicine Star’s Journey

Dr. Simone Whitmore, a familiar face on the popular reality TV series ‘Married to Medicine,’ has been a prominent figure on the show since its inception, spanning an impressive nine seasons. Fans of the show have even more to look forward to, as it’s been officially announced that she will continue her journey into the show’s highly anticipated 10th season. While the series does a remarkable job showcasing her professional and personal experiences, there’s undoubtedly more to Dr. Simone Whitmore than meets the eye, making her an enduring and intriguing presence on the reality television landscape.

From Nashville to Northside

Dr. Simone Whitmore’s journey began in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, where she was both born and raised. Her parents separated so she grew up with a single mother. Her commitment to the medical field led her to graduate from Spelman College with a degree in biology/pre-medicine, setting the stage for her remarkable educational journey. Dr. Whitmore went on to achieve her doctorate from the esteemed East Tennessee State University, Quillen College of Medicine, marking a significant milestone in her medical career. Following her academic pursuits, she completed her residency at Boston Medical Center in 1997, and by 1999, she proudly earned her Board Certification in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Whitmore has been an esteemed practitioner in the Atlanta area since 1999, with valuable admitting privileges to Northside Hospital, solidifying her reputation as a dedicated and accomplished medical professional.

Dr. Simone Whitmore’s impact in the realm of women’s health extends beyond her thriving medical practice. As a highly sought-after speaker on women’s health issues, her expertise resonates with audiences seeking valuable insights. Since 2004, Dr. Whitmore has owned North Perimeter OB-GYN as a solo practitioner, where she consistently demonstrates her dedication to patient care. Her professional journey made an exciting addition when she joined the cast of Bravo TV’s ‘Married to Medicine,’ and she has remained a mainstay on the show since.

In 2014, she went through a tough phase in life as her father, Frank T. Faxter went missing and was found dead in 2016 after a long investigation. However, she persevered and found a way to rebuild herself. Dr. Whitmore’s commitment to the well-being of her community is evident through her involvement in People’s “Why I’m getting Vaccinated” campaign, where she works tirelessly to raise awareness about vaccinations and public health in the Black community. Known for her compassionate and attentive approach to patient care, she has earned a reputation for her unwavering dedication and her listening ear, exemplifying the qualities that set her apart in the field of medicine.

Dr. Simone and Cecil Whitmore’s Resilient Marriage

Dr. Simone’s journey in love has been just as remarkable as her medical career. She and Cecil Whitmore first crossed paths as college students at Morehouse and Spelman College in Atlanta, where their connection took root. In 2021, the couple celebrated an incredible milestone, marking their 25th wedding anniversary. Dr. Simone expressed her deep affection and gratitude for their enduring love in a heartfelt Instagram post, declaring, “25 years ago today, I said for better or worse I’ll take this man [Cecil] to be my husband! I love [and] cherish the life we’ve built together, the roads we’ve traveled, the mountains we’ve climbed [and] the valleys our family [and] friends have lifted us out of. Even on the days I don’t show it or say it, I love you.” Cecil is now known for a career in real estate and has made a huge name for himself.

Despite their enduring love, Dr. Simone and Cecil Whitmore faced their fair share of relationship challenges. In 2017, Dr. Simone filed for divorce, and by 2018, the couple had made a public announcement about their separation. They had reached a point where they were living in separate households and were actively seeking counseling to work through their issues. Talking about the final breaking point of her marriage, she said, “Cecil and I had a disagreement. We were trying to talk through it — with sometimes tense, sometimes normal negotiations in process — and he woke up on Saturday morning, we had a blow-up. I knew that day that my marriage was over. My marriage had ended. I could no longer deal with the stuff he was dishing.

After the season 5 reunion, Dr. Simone and Cecil Whitmore chose to rekindle their marriage and began the journey of reconciliation. This involved a commitment to working on their issues and addressing the challenges that had previously strained their union. The couple sought the guidance of therapy once again, and as a result of their dedication to the process, they eventually took the significant step of moving back in together. Now, as they prepare to embrace the phase of being empty nesters, Dr. Simone and Cecil have solidified their bond and are looking forward to this new chapter in their lives.

Dr. Simone Whitmore Has Two Sons

Dr. Simone Whitmore is a proud mother of two boys, Miles and Micheal. Miles, who is 25 years old, has embarked on a successful career as a consultant at Goldman Lockey Consulting and has made the San Francisco Bay area his home. He was once in a relationship with his girlfriend, Andrea, whom he introduced on the series. However, Cecil Whitmore confirmed that Miles and Andrea have since gone their separate ways. On the other hand, Micheal, aged 21, initially enrolled at Lee University but later transferred to Auburn University to pursue his passion for basketball by joining their team. Dr. Simone continues to be a supportive and loving mother to her two accomplished sons.

