Based on a Japanese manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi, ‘Dr. Stone’ is a dystopian science fiction anime series. It tells the story of a world where most of humanity gets petrified due to a sudden burst of mysterious light. 3,700 years later, science prodigy Senku Ishigami wakes up and discovers that the world has gone back to the stone age. With the help of the people he and others revive and descendants of the astronauts who escaped petrification because they were in space, Senku begins the arduous task of bringing back human civilization.

‘Dr. Stone’ season 1 aired from July 5, 2019, to December 13, 2019. It is a two-cour anime comprised of 24 episodes. ‘Dr. Stone’ Season 2 or ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ has recently finished airing. If you are wondering when ‘Dr. Stone’ Season 3 will come out, here is everything you need to know.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Release Date

‘Dr. Stone’ Season 2 or ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ premiered on January 14, 2021, and aired 11 episodes before ending on March 25, 2021. TMS Entertainment (TMS/8PAN) produced the series with Shinya Iino as the primary director and Yuichiro Kido as the primary writer. In the past, TMS Entertainment has produced sequel series to anime shows like ‘Yowamushi Pedal’ and ‘Fruits Basket.’ On the same day the ‘Stone Wars’ finale aired, the producers officially announced that season 3 has been greenlit.

However, no information is available on the exact medium or type of the sequel. ‘Dr. Stone’ is one of the most popular shounen anime series of recent years, so it is most likely to maintain that format. The intermediate period between seasons 1 and 2 was about 13 months. As mentioned above, ‘Stone Wars’ only has 11 episodes, so the short production time makes sense. However, even if the third season gets a two-cour treatment like season 1, it should not take more than two years before its development is complete. In light of this, we can assume that ‘Dr. Stone’ Season 3 will come out in 2022 or early 2023.

As the teaser for season 3 indicates, it will likely begin by adapting the ‘Age of Exploration’ arc, the original manga series’ eighth arc. It marks the ending of the ‘Stone Wars Saga’ and the beginning of ‘Source of the Petrification Saga.’

Dr. Stone Season 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ finale, Hyoga and Homura are apprehended and placed in separate cells. The Empire of Might assimilates into the Kingdom of Science. Realizing that he can’t save Tsukasa without learning the secrets of petrification, Senku builds a freezer fit for the stone world and places the Empire of Might’s former leader in cryosleep. Yo joins the Kingdom of Science and is included in Yuzuriha’s team that has begun the meticulous work of putting together all the statues that have been destroyed. Senku declares his intention of building a ship and finding the source of the petrification beam.

The closing shot of ‘Stone Wars’ shows the petrified statue of Ryusui Nanami, a character with remarkable navigation skills. He plays an important role in the ‘Age of Exploration’ arc in the manga and likely to do the same in the anime equivalent. In season 3, Francois, Ryusui’s faithful butler, might also appear. Senku and the others might reach Treasure Island, where Byakuya Ishigami and the other astronauts spent their lives after returning to Earth. There, the people of the Kingdom of Science encounter the citizens of the Petrification Kingdom. Season 3 might introduce the Whyman, the apparent primary antagonist of ‘Dr. Stone.’

