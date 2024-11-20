DreTL: Where is the Rhythm + Flow Participant Now?

The hip-hop industry remains a vibrant and influential cultural powerhouse, continually reshaping music, fashion, and social dialogue. Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’ has significantly contributed to this momentum by offering a platform for emerging talent to showcase their artistry to a global audience, amplifying voices that might otherwise go unheard. In the second season, the competition was fierce, with an endless lineup of gifted artists vying for their chance in the spotlight. Yet, a few contestants managed to stand out right from their first appearance, and one of them was DreTL. With an unwavering determination etched on his face and a clear hunger to succeed, DreTL held the attention of the judges from the get-go. His authenticity and drive made it easy for fans to rally behind him, solidifying him as a standout contender in the competition.

DreTL Expressed Gratitude For the Love and Support He Got From His Aunt

DreTL shared that his early years were marked by significant challenges. His father was incarcerated when he was still quite young, leaving his mother to raise him and his siblings on her own. Despite the hardships, there was a strong sense of family that held them together during those initial years. However, the stability didn’t last. His mother struggled with substance and alcohol dependency, and when she was eventually apprehended by the police and sentenced to jail, DreTL felt as though his world had crumbled. The lack of support around him left him feeling isolated, as though his life had hit an unchangeable low point.

During this difficult time, DreTL’s aunt stepped in to provide a lifeline. Despite having six children of her own, she refused to let DreTL and his siblings be raised within the foster system. Instead, she welcomed them into her home, creating a space where DreTL could begin to heal and focus on his true passion: music. He credited her and her family for giving him the stability and encouragement he needed to pursue his dreams, a foundation that has propelled him to where he is today. When DreTL announced that he would be participating in the second season of Rhythm + Flow, his family was overwhelmed with pride. In his very first performance, he impressed both the judges and the audience by presenting his authentic self. The 22-year-old artist didn’t shy away from his roots, and his raw, genuine energy instantly caught the judges’ attention, securing his place to move forward in the competition.

DreTL’s Songs Have a Very Recognizable Nuance to Them

DreTL stepped into the music scene in 2021 with his debut EP, a powerful introduction featuring two tracks, ‘A Million’ and ‘Kickin’ The Doe In.’ The heartfelt lyrics and raw energy of these songs resonated deeply with listeners, sparking a wave of support that only fueled his drive. Riding this momentum, DreTL dropped another single that same year, ‘3 Goats’, a track that further solidified his place as a rising star in hip hop. In 2022, DreTL took his artistry to the next level with his first full-length album, ‘Long Overdue.’ This five-track project was more than just music—it was a statement of his journey and resilience, earning acclaim for its authenticity and bold storytelling. These are available for streaming on Apple Music, SoundCloud, and Spotify as well. From the way he has been churning out good music, it will not be long before his fans get a fresh album.

DreTL’s Live Performances Are Doing Very Well Today

DreTL is currently honing his craft at the prestigious GSU School of Music, a place that is life-changing for him. Immersed in an environment brimming with creativity and talent, he’s not just learning music theory but redefining his artistic identity. Despite his academic commitments, He is an artist deeply connected to his audience. Knowing the power of live performance, he never misses an opportunity to take the stage. He squared off in an epic rap battle against Larry Dubb, captivating the crowd with his quick wit and sharp lyrics. In July 2024, his Poetry Vs Hip Hop Show sold out in record time, leaving fans raving about his electric stage presence. Whether he’s delivering heartfelt poetry or spitting rapid-fire bars, DreTL knows how to command a room. While watching him perform, it’s clear that he’s on a path destined for greatness. With his unique blend of talent, hard work, and authenticity, he isn’t just finding his mark; he’s carving out a legacy.

