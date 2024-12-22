Are Drew and Rosie From Marrying Millions Still Together?

If you grew up watching ‘Cinderella’ and idealized that dream, then Lifetime’s ‘Marrying Millions‘ is a contemporary take on this notion of romance with a practical edge. The show follows the lives of couples who are divided by the weight of their pockets but united through the love in their hearts for each other. The TV show that premiered in July 2019 has built up a massive audience since then.

This reality show takes its viewers through the day-to-day lives of couples who, despite their differences, try to find a common footing through their interest in each other. At times, when the audience speculates on the authenticity of their relationship, they have surprised the onlookers by moving further along the lines of commitment to marriage. Amongst them have been Drew Gemma and Rosie Marin.

Drew and Rosie Faced Their Fair Share of Ups and Downs

Ardent fans of ‘Marrying Millions’ need no prior introduction to season one’s famous couple, Drew and Rosie. Drew, a 41-year-old who owns a construction company, met Rosie, a college graduate, through the SugarDaddy website. The two fell in love and faced many ups and downs throughout the course of their relationship. The couple who tried to keep the story of how they met under wraps was a constant source of curiosity throughout the show.

Rosie finally married her “Drew Daddy” after many obstacles that were thrown her way, the main one being her conservative family’s disapproval of HIM. The second reason for some tension was the Costa Rica wedding, which was resolved when the two finally tied the knot. Viewers who have stuck through their journey and still wonder where they are might want to read on to find out what they are up to these days.

Drew and Rosie Are Still Head Over Heels in Love

It is fair to say that they still seem very much married based on their Instagram posts and stories. The couple, who were once quite secretive about how they met, have since opened up to share the details of their life and love online to the best of their abilities. Neither of them actually shy away from showing off their connection anymore, evidently as they believe they are and will be together forever. The fact they do this while managing their professional life is also significant, especially considering Drew is a dog dad of 2 and entrepreneur.

Drew isn’t quite obviously vocal about his married life on Instagram, unlike Rosie. However, this simply appears to be due to the fact he is less about the glam life on Instagram. Rosie’s profile, however, hints at what the couple is up to now and then. She has a dedicated category of stories in which she shares pictures of her dates with Drew. What makes him feel safe is passion as well as compassion.

Furthermore, in 2020, Rosie spoke on IGTV in a Q and A session about her insights on love and relationships. She said: “…Like I said before, you only get one life, and you need to focus on just giving love to the people who support you and who you don’t have to change for, rather than being somebody you are not, for people who are not going to appreciate you, the way you are.”

She has even opened up about the significant age gap that many of their fans find peculiar. Rosie says that she feels attracted to men who are significantly older than her due to their experience and maturity level. In comparison, someone her age feels more like a peer or brother. Even during the show, the audience could see how Drew always kept many discussions grounded in reality for Rosie.

Recently, Rosie wished Drew on his birthday with the most adorable caption. To the curiosity of much of their audience, she revealed the details of one of the incidents that went behind the scenes of ‘Marrying Millions’ where they both went to meet a psychic. This, however, did not make it to the screen. In other words, travel enthusiasts Drew and Rosie appear happier than ever these days, which is all that matters in the long run.

Read More: Where Are Shawn and Kate Now?