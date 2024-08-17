Dwayne Cunningham: Where is the Proxy Director Now?

With HBO’s ‘Chimp Crazy’ chronicling the way Tonia Haddix broke all bounds in her quest to keep a chimpanzee with her, we get a documentary series unlike any other. That’s because she lied, manipulated, and got several loved ones to do so, too, all the while a camera crew was following her around every step of the way. However, while she believed she was being recorded by Dwayne Cunningham for his debut, it was actually an Eric Goodman original series, which truly is as controversial as his last production (‘Tiger King’).

Dwayne Cunningham’s Passion for Animals Made Him a Believable Director

While not much is known about DWayne’s early years, we do know he has always had a passion for animals and once served as a circus clown too, making him have a lot of compassion too. And it was this that came across at every step of the way due to his initial conversations with former nurse-turned-exotic animal broker Tonia Haddix, making her agree to come to be filmed. However, little did she know that while Dwayne was asking all the right questions by himself and was able to navigate through the interviews himself, he had been coached by Eric Goodman to get what was needed.

But alas, neither of them could have ever expected Toni would orchestrate a year-long hoax about her celebrity chimp Tonka just so she wouldn’t have to give him up and then confide in Dwayne about possibly putting him down. That’s when he and Eric knew they had to inform PETA regarding what she was doing, resulting in them storming the house and taking Tonka away, who had resided in her basement for around a year. However, Tonia maintains she only had the primates’ best interest at heart and that she loves him more than anything else in this world, which is why she’s still fighting with PETA to get permission to at least visit him.

Dwayne Cunningham is An Exotic Animal Expert

When Dwayne was 19, he kickstarted his career as a clown, only to fall in love with animals and become an expert in them in more ways than one. He himself has faced legal trouble upon having been caught illegally trading reptiles, for which he was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison, yet he has since done everything in his power to work with them legally. In fact, the Pennsylvania native worked at the Kay Rosaire-owned Big Cat Habitat in Sarasota, Florida, for the longest time before working at the Doc Wasabi Animal Show at Jungle Island.

Nevertheless, today, this Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College graduate, former Clown at Ringling Bros Barnum and Bailey Circus, and former Clown at Circus Vargas simply serves as an Animal Consultant and freelance Clown. With tricks like juggling, animal riding, alligator facing, and snake handling, Dwayne has extensive knowledge of all kinds of big animals, exotic or not. This blend of professions is ideal for him. That’s because it enables him to focus on his passion, all the while having quite a lot of free time for his family.

Dwayne Cunningham is Quite Close With His Family

While it doesn’t appear as if Dwayne has a life partner or any children, he is still surrounded by family at every step of the way — the family he grew up with in every sense. From what we can tell, he is especially close to his brother Vincent, an army official; two sisters; late father Adam; and Aunt Edith Jubilee, who continue to support his ambitions. Whether it be spiders, snakes, ostriches, porcupines, kangaroos, elephants, money, or cows, he works with all of them today, all the while also dabbling in his other interest of traveling the world, which he gets to do thanks to clients.

