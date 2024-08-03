Dylan Trotter: Where is Charlie Trotter’s Son Now?

As a documentary that can only be described as intriguing and informative, Netflix’s ‘Love Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter truly lives up to its title in every way conceivable. After all, it incorporates not just archival audio-video footage of the titular legendary culinarian himself but also exclusive interviews with those close to him at different avenues of his career. Amongst those to thus be significantly mentioned in this original was his son Dylan Trotter – he didn’t feature in it, yet the fact he also hasn’t ever said anything against it indicates he likely supports it.

Dylan Trotter Was 22 When He Lost His Father

It was May 24, 1991, when Lynn Thomas and Charlie Trotter welcomed their only child into this world, just to name him Dylan after iconic musician Bob Dylan since it was his 50th birthday. The young Trotter hence grew up in the area too, considering his father’s primary namesake restaurant was on Armitage Avenue, and he has admittedly always called that place home. The truth is his parents separated when he was only 10 and since he had no brothers or sisters, he spent a lot of time just with his mother or father, meaning he shared a great bonds with them both.

Dylan was thus well aware of his father’s medical issues by the time he closed his restaurant on its 25th anniversary in 2012, but he never could have expected he’d pass away a year later. It was actually he who found Charlie lying on his bed on that fateful November 5, 2013, morning and immediately dialed 911 upon realizing he was unresponsive – Charlie was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where it was determined he’d died in his sleep as a result of a stroke. Dylan was merely 22 at the time, so what ensued for him was admittedly months of pain, grief, and heartache.

Dylan Trotter is Keeping His Father’s Legacy Alive

Even though Dylan was admittedly depressed following the demise of his father, he knew he would have wanted his legacy to continue on, so he teamed up with his paternal grandmother to launch a non-profit called Trotter Project in 2014. This venture opened up right at the same spot as the original Charlie Trotter’s restaurant on Armitage Avenue with the sole aim of providing culinary/nutritional education to students and neighborhoods in need while also hosting culinary events in the tradition of its namesake.

“I’m just excited to see what we can do. There’s a lot of potential, a lot of avenues we can go down,” 23-year-old Dylan had said back then. “I wanted to have the announcement around Father’s Day as a special way to pay tribute to my dad and grandfather (Bob Trotter) who started the restaurant together.” So, today, with more than a decade gone by, Dylan continues to be a part of the Trotter Project as well as other philanthropic ventures started by his father to keep his real legacy alive. Moreover, we should mention he recently even made a social media profile for his dad, where he intends to share old photos of him to highlight his way of working and what he did for the food industry as a whole – this is both personal and professional for him.

Dylan Trotter is a Travel Enthusiast, Partner, and Son

From what we can tell from Dylan’s online presence, he prefers to maintain his distance from the limelight and only share limited details so as to protect his privacy. Nevertheless, he has made it clear he has a passion for food just like his father did – albeit not as a chef – and is willing to be not only adventurous with it but also appreciate it when it matters. On a more personal front, this Chicago-based hiker, world traveler, and hobbyist nature explorer is quite vocal about being the proud son of Lynn Thomas and Charlie Trotter, all the while also being the boyfriend of Aziza.

