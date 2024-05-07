Earl Allen: The Convicted Felon is on Probation Today

In December 2021, Earl Allen confronted William Christopher Scott outside his residence, wielding a shotgun and firing shots that wounded Scott in the neck, arm, and shoulders. Scott, who was dating Earl’s daughter, Rebecca Jane Allen, faced the brunt of the attack. While prosecutors pursued charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Earl’s defense asserted the incident as a negligent act, claiming he had no intention of causing harm but was attempting to remove Scott from his property. A&E’s episode of ‘Accused: Guilty or Innocent?’ titled ‘Vengeful Shooter or Protective Father?’ delves into the subsequent trial, examining Earl’s defense strategies and the ultimate verdict.

Earl Allen Injured His Daughter’s Boyfriend With a Shotgun

Earl Wade Allen resided in McKinney, Texas, alongside his wife of over 38 years, Liese Allen, and their daughter, Rebecca Jane Allen, whom they raised with unwavering affection. Earl, a machinist by profession, diligently provided for his family, operating his workshop from the convenience of his garage. However, tensions arose when Rebecca began dating William Christopher Scott in 2020, a relationship Earl disapproved of. He alleged witnessing Scott’s abusive behavior towards Rebecca and disapproved of the living conditions he provided for her, suspecting deliberate mistreatment by Scott towards his daughter.

Scott had a history of legal issues, including charges for possession of a prohibited weapon and drug offenses. Additionally, Rebecca had filed family violence assault charges against Scott on two separate occasions, for which he was able to post bond. Conversely, Scott had also filed charges against Rebecca, alleging abuse, resulting in numerous police responses to their residence for domestic disturbances. On December 27, 2021, Rebecca, who was living with Scott, planned to have dinner with her family.

In the afternoon, Rebecca arrived at Earl’s house intoxicated, driven by Scott, who dropped her off but remained parked outside for approximately an hour. Meanwhile, Earl was working in the backyard, and Rebecca conversed with Scott and Earl while moving between them. Later, Earl approached the door of his house, raised the blinds, and noticed Scott standing nearby. Without much thought, Earl retrieved his shotgun, stepped onto the porch, and fired a warning shot into the air, demanding Scott leave the premises.

After Scott retreated a few steps, he continued conversing with Earl while standing in front of his car. Earl fired a second shot at Scott’s car, prompting Scott to enter the vehicle and slowly drive away. Earl advanced and fired another shot, piercing through the car’s back window, causing pellets to strike Scott in the neck, shoulder, and arms, leading him to step out of the vehicle and collapse on the road. Liese, witnessing the incident, promptly called 911 to report the altercation.

Earl was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and spent a night in jail before posting a $50,000 bond. However, the bond stipulated no contact with his wife or daughter, both key witnesses. His first trial commenced in August 2022, resulting in a mistrial after jurors spoke to Rebecca outside the court. Earl filed a writ of habeas corpus, contesting the bond restriction against contacting Liese, which was eventually revoked. Nevertheless, contact with Rebecca remained prohibited.

Where is Earl Allen Now?

Earl Allen’s second trial commenced in May 2023, during which his defense attorney scrutinized security camera footage. Contrary to Earl’s claim of firing the first shot into the air, the footage revealed it was aimed towards the car. When questioned by prosecutors about this inconsistency, Earl attributed it to adrenaline and potential misrecollection. Prosecutors argued that Earl’s actions, particularly firing the gun while Scott was driving away, demonstrated recklessness on his part. Earl’s defense team faced restrictions on presenting evidence regarding Scott’s prior records, but they emphasized Earl’s history as a nonviolent and law-abiding citizen.

With no prior convictions, Earl’s actions were portrayed as stemming from a sense of distrust and perceived threat from Scott. Despite this defense, the jury found Earl guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sentencing him to five years of probation. Additionally, he was mandated to contribute to the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund and complete 150 hours of community service. Though Earl avoided incarceration, he was labeled as a convicted felon. The restriction on his contact with his daughter was lifted, and he met her after 18 months. Earl acknowledged that he did not know if he had won but felt it would take time to process everything he had gone through.

