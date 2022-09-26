Ebb “Doc” Whitley Death: Where is Jason Lively Now?

AMC+’s ‘It Couldn’t Happen Here’ chronicles the shocking death of a renowned doctor in McDowell County, West Virginia. Dr. Ebb Keister “Doc” Whitley Jr., restricted to his bed after an accident, suffocated to death from a house fire in his home in March 2005. The episode follows how the investigators caught the alleged perpetrator but with a twist at the end. If you want to know more about the case as well as the current details, we’ve your back. Let’s dive in then, shall we?

How Did Ebb “Doc” Whitley Die?

Dr. Ebb Keister “Doc” Whitley Jr. was born in Glen Alum, in Mingo County, West Virginia, on November 17, 1934. He resided in his apartment adjacent to a clinic in the Iaeger in McDowell County, West Virginia. He was a prominent figure in the community, providing healthcare to the people for decades, and also a well-known politician. According to his obituary, he was an Air Force veteran who had served on the McDowell County Board of Education, the McDowell County Commission, the McDowell County Democratic Executive Committee, and as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

The Doc got injured in 2000 from falling and was incapable of working frequently, being restricted to bed rest and a wheelchair most of the time. He required daily care after the accident. Hence, it came as a shock when the respected 70-year-old was found dead in his apartment on March 15, 2005. Neighbors reported seeing smoke come out from the doctor’s residence, and officers from the Fire Marshal’s Office arrived to find the doctor dead. The investigators found evidence of arson in the apartment with distinct burn patterns of accelerant next to the victim’s bed and on a first-floor couch.

Who Killed Ebb “Doc” Whitley?

Investigators began to suspect Charles Jason Lively after they learned that Lively and Owens went to Whitley’s home early that morning knowing he was alone and confined to his bed. Motivated by anger that Lively’s mother had been stripped of her authority at the clinic just days before, they robbed and terrorized. Whitley then burned his home. “After years of providing care to the people of McDowell County, this is the way this good man had to die,” Bell told the jury on Monday.

Through witnesses and his summary, Bell outlined for them how Lively reacted to his mother’s rage against the man she had worked and cared for 25 years. Kathy Lively Hamilton, a licensed practical nurse, told jurors that she was not upset when the doctor told her days before his death that she no longer would be in authority at the medical clinic. Witnesses testified that she wrote prescriptions, treated patients, gave injections, and handled billing at the facility without the doctor’s supervision for years.

Whitley, injured in a fall in 2000, was unable to work very often and required daily care after that. But Whitley became unhappy about the situation at the clinic, witnesses said, and also about the care that Hamilton was providing to him at her own home just before his death. His sons told jurors he called them and asked to be removed from her care and taken to his own home in Iaeger, where he died shortly after arriving.

Where is Jason Lively Today?

At age 29, Lively was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree arson following the March 2005 house fire death of Ebb K. “Doc” Whitley Jr. A second man, Tommy Owens, was also charged, but was acquitted in a separate trial. Lively spent more than 14 years of his life behind bars, many of them in solitary confinement. Lively was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 15 years. He has been held at Mount Olive Correctional Complex. Two recent deaths at the facility have been linked to COVID-19 after it saw a surge of cases.

Mercer County Circuit Judge William J. Sadler vacated all of Lively’s previous convictions. In addition to Whitley’s murder, Lively had previously been convicted of petit larceny for the alleged theft of a laptop from Whitley’s second house. Lively then entered into a Kennedy plea deal in front of the judge for the misdemeanor offenses of alteration or destruction of computer equipment and trespass in structure or conveyance, in regards to the laptop. In West Virginia law, that means Lively accepted punishment but did not admit guilt.

Lively said his mom, Kathy Lively-Hamilton, and his fiancee got him through the years. After a few days in West Virginia, Lively will go to North Carolina, where Blankenship lives. Lively, already a published author, plans to try to get another book published.

