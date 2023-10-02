Edd Kimber: Great British Bake Off Season 1 Winner is Now A Successful Culinary Author

‘The Great British Bake Off’ is a beloved British baking competition television series that brings together a diverse group of amateur bakers from various backgrounds and age groups who share a passion for baking. Over several weeks, these contestants compete in a series of baking challenges, showcasing their skills in creating delectable pastries, bread, cakes, and other sweet and savory treats.

The inaugural season of the show premiered on August 17, 2010, and the show was guided by the voiceover narration of Stephen Noonan. Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins provided both support and humor to the ten talented home-bakers who competed in the competition. The judging panel featured the expertise of legendary cookery writer Mary Berry and Master Baker Paul Hollywood, known for his exacting standards. Among the talented contestants, Edd Kimber emerged as the winner of the season, securing his place in the hearts of the audience. His fans would be curious to know what he is up to this day so let us look at the details!

Edd Kimber’s The Great British Bake Off Journey

Edd Kimber, born on March 7, 1985, was employed as a debt collector at a bank when the show initially aired. He shared in a blog post that he grew up in a household where baking was a well-known tradition, and his early fondness for it was nurtured as he assisted his mother in making mince pies. He had been rejected by a local catering college but soon got engrossed in his education and professional endeavors. Talking about his mindset during the interview, he revealed in an interview, “I auditioned with the premise that I’d never get on. I got the train to London on my own and had this cake in this massive box and six Bakewell tarts. It felt so odd.” Little did he know that seizing the opportunity to compete in the first season of ‘Bake Off’ would ultimately alter the course of his life.

In the initial challenge, contestants were tasked with crafting any cake of their choice, allowing their creativity to shine within a strict three-hour timeframe. The young man from Bradford decided to create a Caramel Cinnamon and Banana Cake, demonstrating his determination to leave a lasting impression. Moving on to the second episode, participants were challenged to prepare biscuits, and Edd crafted Oatmeal Raisin Cookies as his signature dish, while his showstopper, Pink Macarons, won Mary’s heart and she let out an irresistible groan as soon as she tasted it.

In the third episode, Edd showcased his baking skills by crafting an Olive Bread and Tomato and Mozzarella Rolls, earning him the top spot in that particular episode. His continued strong performance ensured his safety in the competition, never disappointing the judges. Moving on to the fourth episode, he prepared an Apple and Plum Pudding served with Rum Caramel Sauce. For his showstopper dish, Edd presented an exquisite assortment that included Apple and Cinnamon Crumble, Nutella Banana Brioche Bread Pudding, and Rhubarb and Strawberry Layered Suet Pudding.

In the pastry round of the fifth episode, Edd showcased his culinary talents with a mouthwatering Chicken, Ham, Leek, and Tarragon Pie. He also presented an Almond Sweet Pastry with Ginger and Chocolate Raspberry Tart, as well as Chickpea and Salami, Red and Yellow Pepper, and Asparagus Gruyere Quiche Canapés. His impressive performance earned him a spot in the final episode of the season, where he went head-to-head with Miranda Gore Browne and Ruth Clemens. Edd’s culinary skills shone through, and he emerged as the season’s winner with his delectable Cinnamon and Banana Tea Cakes and an exquisite afternoon tea spread. The spread included Chocolate and Ginger Tarts, Lemon Scones with Passion Fruit Curd, Raspberry Choux Buns, and Finger Sandwiches.

Where is Edd Kimber Now?

Following his success on the show, Edd Kimber transitioned from his role as a debt collector to pursue a career as a culinary author. He has written five books, starting with ‘The Boy Who Bakes’ in 2011, followed by ‘Say It With Cake’ in the subsequent year. His other three books, namely ‘Patisserie Made Simple,’ ‘One Tin Bakes,’ and ‘Small Batch Bakes,’ were released in 2014, 2020, and 2022, respectively. Edd is also a contributor to various websites, including BBC Good Food, Delicious, and Waitrose Kitchen. Additionally, he maintains his popular blog titled ‘The Boy Who Bakes.’ Edd Kimber has been a part of Raymond Blanc’s renowned pastry kitchen since his appearance on the show and even worked as the in-house baker on ‘The Alan Titchmarsh Show.’

Edd Kimber has expanded his culinary influence as an ambassador for Wilfa UK, a premium destination for coffee and kitchen appliances. He takes great pride in his newsletter and celebrated a significant milestone in March 2023, reaching 10,000 subscribers. With an impressive following of 444k on Instagram and a thriving YouTube channel, Edd frequently shares images and videos showcasing his decadent creations, complete with accompanying recipes. He has also ventured into merchandise, offering caps, hoodies, T-shirts, and sweatshirts. His passion for food photography remains a beloved hobby. On a personal note, Edd resides in London with his partner, where they are building a warm and joyful future together with their adorable dog Wesley, and we extend our best wishes to them for all their upcoming endeavors.

