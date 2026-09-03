Do Eddie and Susie Get Together in The Gentlemen Season 2?

Netflix’s ‘The Gentlemen‘ follows the evolution of Eddie Horniman from an aristocrat into the leader of a criminal empire, though this transformation doesn’t take place in a vacuum. In fact, Eddie’s journey is closely tied to that of Susie Glass, who runs the business while her father, Bobby Glass, the true boss, serves time in prison. Eddie and Susie are brought together by the requirements of their business, but they soon develop a collaboration that goes beyond business. They become friends and come to rely on each other for all sorts of things, especially when it comes to helping each other out of a pickle that could land them in much more trouble. Their chemistry is noted by everyone, including Bobby, and it also leads several people to question whether there is something non-platonic between them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Eddie and Susie Find Love Interests in Season 2

Despite the strong and undeniable connection between them, Eddie and Susie know better than to mix business with pleasure. But that doesn’t mean they cannot form romantic connections otherwise. What makes the second season different from its predecessor is that both Eddie and Susie have romance arcs, and both of their love stories end tragically. Eddie finds love with Countess Isabella, who is one of the Italian aristocrats roped into the expanding Glass business. Things escalate pretty fast, and soon, Eddie and Bella tie the knot. While he does love Bella, the marriage also helps him in other matters, especially considering that her godfather, Marco Moretti, runs the Italian criminal underworld.

Meanwhile, Susie reconnects with Joe Green, whose work takes him into the territory of cocaine dealers. Being with him is great for Susie because, being in the weed business, she has no interest in getting mixed up with Joe’s line of work. They also have a history, which means she can trust Joe to open up to him without fearing that he will sell her out to her enemies. The fact that she also actually likes him also helps a lot. In all of this, Susie and Eddie remain supportive of each other’s romances, though Eddie also warns Joe of doing anything that will hurt Susie, admitting that he is rather protective of her. However, things shift quickly after Eddie and Bobby fall out over the failed marijuana legalization bill.

The fact that Susie worked with Eddie behind his back angers Bobby, and he sends her on a sabbatical. This is when Susie breaks her rule and mixes business with pleasure, finally getting into the cocaine business without letting her father know about it. This situation also muddies up her equation with Eddie, but that doesn’t entirely erase what’s between them. The question of what’s between them is raised several times, including by Bella on her wedding day, leading Susie to assure her that there is nothing there. Even Charly admits she thought Eddie would end up with someone else, prompting him to clarify that nothing was ever meant to happen between him and Susie. Even as they both say it, it is clear that they themselves are not entirely convinced of their words.

Eddie and Susie’s Equation Shifts by the End of Season 2

After Bella’s tragic death, Eddie becomes convinced that Bobby is the one who did it. However, even in his blind rage against the man, his feelings for Susie are not entirely lost. When Eddie considers doing something drastic, Geoff reminds him that if he wants to make a move on Bobby, he should also be ready to make one on Susie. Unless he can bring himself to deal with the latter, he should leave her father alone. At the same time, Susie also seems to have turned against her father. She even questions him following Bella’s death and has to be convinced that it wasn’t him who tried to kill Eddie. Once that’s cleared up, she goes to Eddie, offering to help him, and makes it clear that she and her father had nothing to do with what happened to Bella.

Eventually, she helps him exact revenge, showing that despite all their differences, Susie and Eddie still care enough about each other to be there for each other when needed. All the drama of Season 2 has also put them at odds, but it doesn’t change the fact that there is something between them. What remains to be seen is how long it will take for them to finally own up to and act on these feelings. The fact that their paths seem to be diverging at the end of the season doesn’t bode well, including the fact that all the loss and violence seem to have broken something in Eddie, turning him into a different man than the one Susie, or he himself, might recognize.

Read More: The Gentlemen Season 2 Ending Explained: Who Killed Bella?