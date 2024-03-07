The Gentlemen: 12 Similar Movies and Shows You Shoul Watch

‘The Gentlemen,’ a dynamic creation by Guy Ritchie, has expanded its cinematic universe with a television series of the same name. Starring Theo James, this spin-off unveils a compelling narrative where Eddie Halstead inherits a substantial estate entangled in Mickey Pearson’s expansive weed-growing empire. The series, an intricate blend of inheritance drama and criminal intrigue, promises to deliver the same sharp storytelling and wit that characterized the 2019 film. With Ritchie’s distinct narrative flair, ‘The Gentlemen’ unfolds a riveting tale in the high-stakes world of illicit entrepreneurship. If you found the film and the show enthralling, here are 12 movies and shows like ‘The Gentlemen’ that share its wit, intrigue, and criminal machinations.

12. The Family (2013)

Directed by Luc Besson, ‘The Family’ is a dark comedy featuring an ensemble cast, including Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Tommy Lee Jones. The film revolves around a mafia family placed in witness protection in France, attempting to assimilate while their criminal habits persist. Similarly, ‘The Gentlemen,’ directed by Guy Ritchie, showcases the intricacies of the British drug trade. Both films explore the challenges of balancing criminal legacies with attempts at a “normal” life, blending dark humor with crime drama. While ‘The Family’ unfolds in a witness protection setting, ‘The Gentlemen’ navigates the British underworld, providing contrasting yet captivating glimpses into criminal spheres.

11. Gringo (2018)

Directed by Nash Edgerton, ‘Gringo’ features a dynamic cast, including David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, and Joel Edgerton. The plot follows Harold Soyinka, a mild-mannered businessman entangled in the dangerous world of drug cartels during a business trip to Mexico. Drawing parallels with ‘The Gentlemen,’ ‘Gringo’ injects humor and suspense into its exploration of criminal enterprises, betrayal, and unexpected alliances. While ‘The Gentlemen’ dives into the sophisticated British drug trade, ‘Gringo’ takes a more comedic and globe-trotting approach, offering audiences a thrilling ride through the intricate intersections of crime and corporate intrigue in both domestic and international settings.

10. Narcos: Mexico (2018-2021)

Both ‘Narcos: Mexico‘ and ‘The Gentlemen’ delve into the labyrinthine world of drug trade with a focus on power struggles, criminal enterprises, and the relentless pursuit of wealth. ‘The Gentlemen’ takes us into the realms of a fictional British drug empire, whereas ‘Narcos: Mexico’ plunges viewers into a gripping narrative based on actual events, unraveling the ascent of the Mexican drug trade. Created by Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, and Doug Miro, the series features Diego Luna, Michael Peña, and Scoot McNairy in key roles. Set against a backdrop of shifting alliances and dangerous rivalries, both productions immerse viewers in the high-stakes and morally complex realm of drug trafficking.

9. The Snitch Cartel: Origins (2021)

While ‘The Snitch Cartel: Origins‘ and ‘The Gentlemen’ differ in setting, both share a thematic focus on the intricacies of criminal enterprises. ‘The Snitch Cartel: Origins’ provides a gripping narrative about the emergence of drug cartels in Colombia, exploring the complexities of power dynamics and illicit operations. In contrast, ‘The Gentlemen’ centers on a fictional British weed empire and its aristocratic inheritor. Although set in different locations and eras, both shows captivate audiences with their portrayal of the high-stakes world of drug trafficking, featuring characters entangled in shifting alliances, dangerous rivalries, and the pursuit of wealth within the criminal underworld.

8. MalaYerba (2021)

In the diverse realm of crime dramas, ‘MalaYerba’ and ‘The Gentlemen’ converge on the exploration of intricate criminal landscapes. Created by Andres Beltran, Natalia Echeverri, and Esteban Orozco, ‘MalaYerba’ delves into the Latin American drug trade, showcasing the struggles and aspirations of its characters. Featuring standout performances from María Elisa Camargo, Carolina Gaitan, and Juan Pablo Urrego, the cast excels in bringing their characters to life.

Meanwhile, ‘The Gentlemen’ presents a fictional British narrative of an aristocrat navigating a clandestine weed empire. Despite the geographical disparities, both series skillfully navigate the high-stakes terrain of organized crime, offering audiences a riveting exploration of power dynamics and the darker allure of wealth within morally complex worlds.

7. White Boy Rick (2018)

In the realm of crime cinema, ‘White Boy Rick‘ and ‘The Gentlemen’ converge in their exploration of gritty underworld dynamics. Directed by Yann Demange, ‘White Boy Rick’ unravels the true story of a teenage FBI informant navigating the drug-laden streets of 1980s Detroit. Conversely, under the directorial expertise of Guy Ritchie, ‘The Gentlemen’ spins a fictional tale set in the British landscape, entwining an aristocrat in the secrets of a covert weed empire.

Despite distinct settings, both films enthrall audiences by portraying characters navigating the treacherous terrain of criminal networks, presenting the magnetic allure of power and the intricate dance between morality and ambition. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, enhancing its depiction of a morally ambiguous world.

6. Live by Night (2016)

Set during the Prohibition era and directed by Ben Affleck, ‘Live by Night‘ unfolds as a convincing crime drama. The film follows Joe Coughlin (Affleck), as he rises through the ranks of organized crime in Boston, facing challenges and betrayals along the way. The cast includes Elle Fanning, Sienna Miller, and Zoe Saldana. Similarly to ‘The Gentlemen,’ ‘Live by Night’ explores the intricacies of the criminal underworld, albeit in a historical American context. Both films delve into themes of power, loyalty, and betrayal, presenting audiences with gripping narratives of ambition and survival within the morally ambiguous realm of organized crime.

5. Griselda (2024)

Created by Doug Miro, Eric Newman, Carlo Bernard, and Ingrid Escajeda, ‘Griselda‘ unfolds as a biographical crime drama series driven by the brilliant Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco, a formidable Colombian drug lord. The narrative traces her ascent in the Miami drug scene, driven by the pursuit of power and wealth. The show, akin to ‘The Gentlemen,’ explores the intricate dynamics of organized crime, showcasing the destructive consequences of ambition. Griselda’s journey, marked by drug use, paranoia, and betrayal, mirrors the perilous paths traversed by characters in ‘The Gentlemen.’ Both narratives unravel cautionary tales, revealing the high stakes and ruthless consequences of the pursuit of power within the morally complex world of crime.

4. Tulsa King (2022)

‘Tulsa King,’ a comedy and crime drama series by Taylor Sheridan, stars Sylvester Stallone in his inaugural leading role on scripted television. Stallone embodies Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a seasoned Mafia capo recently released after a 25-year prison stint. Sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, by his boss, The General embarks on building a criminal empire. The narrative unfolds as he navigates the unfamiliar territory, recruiting a new crew to establish his reign. Drawing parallels with ‘The Gentlemen,’ both productions delve into the complexities of organized crime, featuring charismatic protagonists navigating new territories while setting up intricate criminal enterprises.

3. The Snitch Cartel (2011)

Directed by Carlos Moreno, ‘The Snitch Cartel‘ (El Cartel de los Sapos) unravels the complex web of Colombia’s drug trade through the eyes of Martin González (Manolo Cardona). Although the settings diverge, both films share a thematic core — the intricacies of underworld power dynamics. ‘The Snitch Cartel’ delves into the Latin American drug scene, while ‘The Gentlemen’ navigates the refined yet perilous British drug trade. Both offer a riveting exploration of characters entangled in the pursuit of dominance within the morally ambiguous and dangerous world of organized crime.

2. Weeds (2005-2012)

‘Weeds’ and ‘The Gentlemen’ intersect through their exploration of the multifaceted world of drug trade. While ‘The Gentlemen’ unfolds in a fictionalized British setting, ‘Weeds,’ created by Jenji Kohan, presents a dark comedy that delves into suburban America’s marijuana trade. Mary-Louise Parker stars as Nancy Botwin, a widowed housewife turned pot dealer, navigating the complexities of the illicit market. Both narratives intertwine crime and humor, showcasing characters entangled in the morally ambiguous pursuit of wealth within the drug trade. With witty storytelling and dynamic characters, both productions offer engaging perspectives on the allure and dangers of the underworld.

1. Layer Cake (2004)

‘Layer Cake‘ aligns with the themes of ‘The Gentlemen’ as a compelling crime thriller that navigates the intricate world of drug trade. Directed by Matthew Vaughn and starring the charismatic Daniel Craig in the lead role, ‘Layer Cake’ revolves around a successful cocaine dealer planning an early retirement. The film echoes the stylish and sophisticated storytelling found in ‘The Gentlemen,’ immersing viewers in the complex underworld dynamics with sharp dialogue and unexpected twists. Both films, infused with British charm, explore the consequences of navigating the criminal landscape. ‘Layer Cake’ is a must-watch for fans of ‘The Gentlemen’ due to its gripping narrative, stylish execution, and exploration of the high-stakes world of organized crime.

Read More: Is The Gentlemen Based on a True Story?