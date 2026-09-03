Do Eddie and Bella End Up Together in The Gentlemen?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘The Gentlemen‘ brings more crime and violence to Eddie Horniman’s door. At the same time, his new associations bring an unexpected romance that changes the course of his life. In the first episode of Season 2, Eddie is introduced to Countess Isabella, one of the aristocrats whose estates have been turned into weed farms in Italy as part of the business expansion undertaken over the last year. While business remains the paramount concern, Eddie is also drawn to Bella, and the feeling is mutual. However, like everything else, Eddie has to go through a trying journey to get what he wants. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Eddie’s Romance With Bella Brings Forth a New Opportunity

While Eddie’s collaboration with the Glass family may have proven highly profitable, the fact remains that he is not the one in charge. He is reminded of it halfway through the season when an angry Bobby Glass has Eddie abducted from his own home and beaten to an inch of his life, thrown into a ditch from where he has to crawl out and find help. While it angers him, it also makes him feel helpless because there is nothing he can do. At the same time, almost getting killed also brings him some clarity, especially in terms of his feelings, and he realizes that it’s time for him to marry Bella. The two of them had already formed a strong connection by then. Eddie had been smitten with her since she showed up at his estate for the hunting weekend.

Everyone around him, including Susie and Bella’s then-boyfriend, Cico, had also noticed a chemistry between Eddie and Bella. Over time, they also secretly pursued a romance, but the attack on Eddie left him pretty broken up. He refused to come out of his room and/or talk to anyone. It isn’t until Bella shows up that he opens his door to let someone into his room other than the butler. While she is concerned about him, she also reminds him that her godfather, Marco Moretti, wants his sixty million back. She offers to talk to Marco on Eddie’s behalf to buy him more time, but he refuses. Before leaving, she also tells him she loves him. Eddie tries to get out of the situation by borrowing money from Stanley Johnston.

He tries to strike a new deal with Marco, but with what has gone down, Marco thinks Eddie is still too green to understand what he is getting into. He tells the young lord to focus on other things, at least for the moment, rather than trying to break into the criminal world all on his own. The fact that he doesn’t have the roots in the business sticks with him, and that’s when Eddie decides to make a move that will be beneficial for him in more ways than one. He asks Bella to marry her, saying that it was her vision that kept him crawling towards life when he was on the brink of death. While she knows that his proposal isn’t entirely about his love for her, she accepts his proposal because she still loves him. And it seems, he, too, loves her, in his own way.

Eddie and Bella’s Wedding Bliss is Tragically Cut Short

When Bella agrees to marry Eddie, she knows that their marriage is also a means to an end for him. His last falling-out with Bobby Glass has ended their collaboration and left Eddie on his own. He is desperate to get back in the game, and Marco Moretti is the only one who can get him what he wants. So, marrying his goddaughter will make Eddie a member of Moretti’s family and give him the roots and backing that Marco pointed out Eddie lacks in the criminal world. This relationship would also give Eddie the power and the resources to move against Bobby Glass, if that’s what he wishes to do at some point. Considering what Bobby did to Eddie, it would make sense for him to retaliate eventually. Even Susie, who has historically been a strong supporter of Eddie, knows and worries about it.

And yet, this doesn’t change the fact that Eddie is not entirely motivated by his business ambitions. When Bella points out the real reason he wants to marry her, he makes it clear that he does love her and wouldn’t be marrying her otherwise. The wedding goes without a hitch, though there is the small matter of an unintentional murder, which is promptly swept under the rug. The day after the wedding, the happy couple is ready to leave for their honeymoon. The original plan was for them to fly in Bella’s plane, but when Eddie says they should drive instead, she proposes that they should race for it. It was supposed to be a fun race, ending with them both reaching their destination and continuing with their married life. But then, the plane explodes midair, killing Bella.

With this, Eddie’s married life ends before it can even begin. He doesn’t have to think too much to know that the explosion was intended for him. The assassin thought Eddie would be on the plane too, and had it not been the last-minute change of plan, the killer’s plan would have succeeded, and the newlyweds would have died together. Instead, Bella is the only one who dies, leaving behind a grief-stricken and angry Eddie, who goes on a rampage until he finds the killer. By the end, justice is served in its bloody and twisted version, but it doesn’t bring Eddie back to square one. Bella’s death becomes the point of no return, turning Eddie into a much more dangerous and unhinged version of himself.

Read More: The Gentlemen Season 2 Ending Explained: Who Killed Bella?