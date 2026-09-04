British artist Eddie Redmayne has enriched both theatre and cinema with his distinct flair and adaptability. He began his journey in the West End theatre and quickly made a name for himself with films like ‘Like Minds,’ ‘The Good Shepherd,’ and ‘Elizabeth: The Golden Age.’ Yet, his masterful embodiment of the genius physicist Stephen Hawking in ‘The Theory of Everything’ clinched him an Oscar for Best Actor. Redmayne’s nuanced portrayal as the trailblazing transgender artist Lili Elbe in ‘The Danish Girl’ (2015) only added to the audience’s appreciation for his craft. He has also mesmerized the audience with his role as the endearing Newt Scamander in the ‘Fantastic Beasts‘ film saga. As Redmayne’s starry trajectory only ascends, the world watches in anticipation. For those intrigued by the next chapter of Eddie’s cinematic journey, here’s a curated compilation of his upcoming films and TV shows.

1. Panic Carefully (April 9, 2027)

Redmayne will star alongside Julia Roberts in the Warner Bros. thriller film ‘Panic Carefully.’ Elizabeth Olsen and Brian Tyree Henry are also on board, based on a script by Sam Esmail, who will also direct. The detailed plot is kept under wraps, but it revolves around the hunt for a cyberterrorist. The rest of the cast includes Aidan Gillen, Maja Simonsen, Joe Alwyn, Ben Chaplin, and Sebastian Orozco. The film is currently in the post-production stage and will be released on April 9, 2027.

2. The Day of the Jackal Season 2 (2027)

Peacock and Sky have renewed the hit-man drama series ‘The Day of the Jackal’ for a second season. Eddie Redmayne is set to return as the British assassin Jackal, who carries out hits for the highest fee. Based on the novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth, Season One showed the Jackal being desperately pursued by MI5 agent Bianca Pullman (Lashana Lynch) all across Europe, leaving destruction in the chase’s wake. Created and written by Ronan Bennett, Season 2 is also expected to have 10 episodes. Potential returning cast members include Eleanor Matsuura as Zina Jansone, Chukwudi Iwuji as Osita Halcrow, Charles Dance as Timothy Winthorp, Lia Williams as Isabel Kirby, Sule Rimi as Paul Pullman, and Florisa Kamara as Jasmine Pullman. Weruche Opia and Pablo Schreiber are also cast. Lynch’s character Pullman dies in the season one finale, so her return is unlikely. Bennett has left the project for Season 2, and David Harrower has walked in to take his place as the head writer. The sophomore season has wrapped filming and is set to arrive in 2027.

3. Star One (TBA)

Redmayne and Miles Teller will star in Doug Liman’s spy thriller movie ‘Star One.’ David Coggeshall wrote the script, which follows two wildly mismatched CIA agents, the first daring and charismatic (Teller), and the other, a strait-laced strategist (Redmayne), who must work together to execute a top-secret mission: a treacherous journey across thousands of miles of enemy territory to covertly deliver arms. The project has generated a lot of chatter for reducing its budget by using AI, including via actors using “markerless performative capture stages” and no location shooting. Production is awaited.

4. Untitled Hirokazu Kore-eda & Eddie Redmayne / Searchlight Pictures Movie (TBA)

Eddie Redmayne and ‘Shoplifters’ director Hirokazu Kore-eda are collaborating on an upcoming yet-untitled feature film, whose story, penned by Kore-eda, is under wraps. Nothing else is known about it except that it is happening and is backed by Searchlight Pictures. More details are eagerly awaited.

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