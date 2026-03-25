Edward Nicholls: Where is the 9/11 Survivor Now?

In the 9/11 attacks, New York City witnessed unimaginable devastation as the events of that day unfolded and changed countless lives forever. Amid the chaos and destruction, many stories of survival and humanity emerged. One such story is that of Edward Nicholls, whose photograph became one of the defining images associated with the tragedy. In Netflix’s ‘Homicide: New York,’ particularly the episode titled ‘9/11/2001,’ he shares his experience of that day and recounts how his life was saved through the kindness of a stranger. It is an act he remains deeply grateful for to this day.

Edward Nicholls Was Making His Way Out of the South Tower When It Was Attacked

In September 2001, 50-year-old Edward “Ed” Nicholls was working as an aviation-insurance broker with Aon Corporation. He was on the 102nd floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center when the first plane struck the North Tower. Soon after, he and his coworkers were instructed to evacuate, and they began making their way down the stairs. They had reached the 78th floor when the second plane hit the South Tower. The impact caused chaos. Many people around him were injured or killed, and he was thrown to the ground. He had suffered a severe hand injury, but knew that he had to keep going.

Despite the confusion and destruction, Nicholls managed to get back up, though he initially lost sight of the staircase. Eventually, he found a way down and made it to the 40th floor before taking an elevator to the lobby. He then exited toward the base of the Millennium Hilton New York Downtown, struggling and limping. It was there that Moira Smith found him and helped him reach a triage area. The two were photographed together in what became one of the most iconic images from that day. After ensuring he received medical attention, she left and that was the last time he saw her.

Edward Nicholls is Probably Working at Aon Corporation Even Today

Ed Nicholls spent roughly two weeks hospitalized following the incident. Shortly afterward, he learned that Moira Smith had become the only NYPD officer to lose her life that day. While in the hospital, he met Moira’s husband, James Smith, and they shared a brief but profound conversation that brought them closer. Ed has often expressed his deep gratitude for the support he received and noted that the news of Moira’s death was a stark reminder of the many tragedies that unfolded that day. In 2021, he even paid tribute to the woman who had saved him on the 20th anniversary of her death. After completing his medical recovery, Ed returned to Aon Risk, where he has been working since 2008 as a Managing Director. He currently oversees the New York and Northeast Region for Aon Aviation. He has taken on both management and senior-level roles, consistently working with major aviation clients and contributing to complex, high-stakes insurance solutions.

Over the years, he has also represented the US as a broker on multiple occasions, including a notable term from 2012 to 2014. In addition to his client-facing work, Ed has been closely associated with the Aircraft Builders Council for around 25 years, playing a key role in supporting and shaping their insurance policies. A graduate of Muhlenberg College with a degree in economics, he has combined his academic grounding with decades of hands-on experience to build a respected and enduring presence in the field. He lost many colleagues in the incident, and the memories remain with him to this day. He tends to keep a low profile on other matters and has not been very public about his personal life.

Read More: Ashleigh Freckleton: Where is the Survivor Now?