Lourdes Gonzalez Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

While almost every true-crime enthusiast is aware of Trisha Meili’s sexual assault case and the wrongful conviction of 5 men often referred to as the Central Park Five, not many know the real assailant. As underscored in Netflix’s ‘Homicide: New York: Your Eyes or Your Life,’ he was actually a serial rapist and a killer, whose sole murder victim was a young 24-year-old mother of 3 named Lourdes Gonzalez. Her June 1989 death was a shock to the entire community owing to the brutality of it, but investigators eventually managed to bring the matter to a satisfactory close with the help of a survivor.

Lourdes Gonzalez Was Stabbed to Death in Her Home After Being Assaulted

A proud native of New York, Lourdes Gonzalez Serrano had always known the demands of the bustling city and lived up to them to the best of her abilities, even when luck was not always on her side. In fact, by the time she was 20 in the mid-1980s, she was a single mother to an adorable young boy named Carlos Vega, yet was still able to provide for them by working diligently at Red Apple Groceries. She was a strong, independent woman by all accounts, and she ensured it didn’t waver even as she fell head over heels in love with a single father, Antonio “Tony” Serrano, in 1986 after meeting him on a train.

According to records, Lourdes and Antonio soon moved in together into the basement apartment of the building he was the superintendent of on East 97th Street, blending their families together. She reportedly cared for Tony Jr. just as much as she did for Carlos, resulting in them also treating one another as no less than brothers, especially since they were nearly the same age and shared a room. From what we can tell, the couple then tied the knot in a cozy, intimate ceremony before welcoming a daughter named Amanda Serrano in March 1989 and learning they were pregnant again in June.

The family was over the moon with the happy news and even looking at opportunities to maybe move to Philadelphia, but everything turned upside down less than 24 hours later on June 14, 1989. When Antonio was away from home in the evening, a young-looking man knocked on the door asking for the superintendent, only to barge in after being informed he was not around and grab Lourdes. It was around 5 pm when the stranger attacked the mother of 3, raped her, and fatally stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the scene while her kids were left unharmed in another room.

Lourdes Gonzalez’s Killer Was Initially Arrested in Connection With an Unrelated Assault

Authorities reportedly arrived at the scene not long after the perpetrator fled, following which Lourdes was rushed to the nearby St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital, but to no avail — she died from her injuries. As investigations into her case began, her sons proved to be the primary witnesses as they heard and saw almost everything their mother endured while also looking after their 3-month-old sister. According to their accounts, he had forced her to pick between them and herself by asking, “Your kids or your life,” and she had chosen them without hesitation. They then also worked with a specialist to create a composite sketch of the assailant, which was distributed across the city.

Officials subsequently began to wonder whether the person they were looking for had a modus operandi, especially as the phrase he had allegedly said came up thrice more in the months that followed. Over time, two other women came forward to report they had been sexually assaulted in their own home, with their perpetrator threatening them with a knife and stating, “Your eyes or your life.” The words were a little different from those in Lourdes’ case, but not entirely, so detectives tried to delve deeper. Plus, the two women who had reported their alleged rapes on June 11, 1989, and July 19, 1989, had no interpersonal connection.

The breakthrough in these cases came on August 5, 1989, when a fashion student named Meg was attacked and raped in her apartment before she was also ordered to hand over her bank cards. As per the show, she bravely ran out of her house and fortunately bumped into her building’s superintendent, who helped her and held down her assailant until the police arrived. When taken into custody, the man was identified as 18-year-old Matias Reyes, who subsequently admitted to not only Meg’s rape but also several others in the city. Then, after being presented with the composite sketch, he confessed to Lourdes’ murder too, but claimed self-defense, alleging she came at him with the knife first.



Matias Reyes Confessed to the Central Park Jogger Case While Serving Time in Prison

In the months to follow, Matias Reyes was formally charged with several counts of rape, assault with a deadly weapon (knife), burglary, first-degree sodomy, and one count of homicide. According to records, he later admitted to additional crimes across the city’s boroughs, including at least one additional rape, two attempted rapes, and numerous muggings. We should also mention that during a 1990 court hearing, he allegedly attacked his own defense attorney after the latter referred to him as “a pure psychopath.” In the end, in October 1991, he pleaded guilty to the counts against him, bringing some much-needed closure to his assault survivors as well as the family of Lourdes. He was subsequently sentenced to 33 years to life in prison, and it was there that he even confessed to the April 1989 sexual assault of Trisha Meili more than a decade later. The serial rapist willingly came forward to take responsibility for the harrowing Central Park Jogger Case in 2002, which was confirmed with DNA testing.