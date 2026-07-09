Edward Thompson Jr. Murder: Where Are Styles Gann and Kevin Pacheco Now?

In the early morning hours of October 21, 2023, the entire world turned upside down for a tight-knit family as Edward Thompson Jr. passed away following an incident no one saw coming. The 20-year-old had left home ready to have a good time with his girlfriend and best friend, unaware that their simple night out at 404 Café would quickly turn into their worst nightmare. That’s precisely what A&E’s ‘The First 48: Chain Reaction’ explores, with a particular focus on how investigators unraveled what transpired, why a crime occurred, and who was responsible.

Edward Thompson Jr. Died From a Gunshot Wound to the Head

Born around 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Sherrone Kennedy and Edward Thompson, Edward Thompson Jr. reportedly grew up in a big, loving, supportive household alongside 5 siblings. He had two brothers (D’Anthony Kennedy and Sherrmar Kennedy) as well as 3 sisters (Kelly Bell-Barbour, Felixca O’Neal, and Brianna Thompson), all of whom he shared a close bond with. However, by 2023, his familial priority was his long-term girlfriend, Vanessa Castellanos Cruz, their two young daughters, and her two children from a previous relationship.

Edward was thus proudly raising 4 kids alongside the woman he believed to be the love of his life, doing everything in his power to provide them with a good, happy, stable environment. He may have just been 20 years old, but he took the responsibility of a family man with his head held high. So, he didn’t mind working long hours at a local moving company to make ends meet. Whenever he wasn’t working, though, he was either spending quality time with his loved ones, dedicating himself to his passion for music, or making delectable family meals from scratch. It was thus not often that he went on night outs, yet he decided to switch things up on October 20, 2023, after securing care for Kaylani Thompson, Melody Thompson, and the 2 older kids.

According to records, Edward, Vanessa, and his childhood best friend, Styles Gann, went to 404 Café at 4864 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross, where they spent hours drinking and laughing. They walked out of the establishment around 3 am, only for there to suddenly be an altercation in the parking lot that resulted in bullets flying while designated driver Vanessa tried to flee. Her focus was on getting away from the weapons, so she didn’t realize the vehicle had been struck until Styles let her know that the back window was shattered and Edward was bleeding. He was also unconscious, so they immediately rushed him to Northside Hospital, but it was already too late. They arrived at 3:30 am, and although medical professionals tried to resuscitate him, it yielded no result. It was later confirmed that he died from a gunshot wound to his head.

The Two Alleged Suspects in Edward Thompson Jr.’s Case Were Identified Within 48 Hours

It was Northside Hospital that informed local police of Edward’s case due to the circumstances, so investigators were briefed by an administrator the moment they arrived. They subsequently interviewed the two witnesses – Vanessa and Styles – in the waiting room before impounding the latter’s vehicle that the mother of 4 was driving for forensic analysis. According to their accounts, they didn’t engage with anyone inside 404 Café or have any fights, but a gun was still pulled on them by a stranger who they could only describe as short and Hispanic. Styles then added he’d returned to the establishment minutes after stepping out to ask another friend if he wanted a ride when he heard some people arguing outside. He claimed he asked if everything was okay while walking back to the car, only for the stranger to then turn his aggression towards him.

As per Styles’ statements, the stranger asserted that what was happening was none of his business and proceeded to point a gun straight at his face, following which the trio fled the scene. His accounts were partly corroborated by the blood in the backseat of the car, the shattered back window, and a bullet indent on the driver’s side, leading officials to move to the crime scene. They didn’t immediately locate any witnesses in the Jimmy Carter Boulevard area, but they did get a big break in the form of surveillance footage from 404 Café and a nearby store. They were able to review the video from the latter right there, which revealed there seemed to be a shootout because the stranger also ducked/scrambled while the trio was driving away.

However, the footage was grainy, and the angle was such that a pillar blocked the middle of the parking lot, so detectives had to wait 13 hours for the surveillance from the Café to be downloaded. While they waited, they re-interviewed a cooperative Vanessa, who stated she is still in shock, but she now remembers Styles also fired 2 or 3 shots in the air while she was focusing on driving. She also gave them a photo of the alleged unidentified triggerman, indicating she’d found him on Instagram and was sure it was him because it was posted the night of the incident. Moreover, she claimed he was wearing the same clothes. Then, clips from 404 Café’s cameras suggested that Edward was an innocent victim of an alleged altercation between 19-year-old Styles and the other young man, who was identified as 20-year-old Atlanta native Kevin Pacheco.

Styles Gann and Kevin Pacheco Are Currently Detained in a County Jail, Awaiting Trial

According to records, the surveillance footage from 404 Café was clear, and it allegedly showed Kevin pulling a gun on Styles while he was walking towards his car after 3 am on October 21, 2023. Then, as per the clips, the situation seemed to de-escalate when Vanessa hurriedly drove them away, that is, until footage allegedly depicted Styles leaning out of the passenger side window and firing towards the parking lot. As per the show, that’s when the videos depict Kevin allegedly ducking and scrambling from the line of fire, and rushing towards the main road before allegedly pulling the trigger a few times on the vehicle. As per police reports, the shots Kevin allegedly fired caused Edward’s death, and Styles also identified him from a lineup when he came in for his re-interview on October 24.

During Styles’ second interview, investigators asked him what happened on the fateful night once again in the hopes of getting the complete story, but he maintained his original account. However, when he was shown the surveillance footage, he reportedly broke down and admitted that he had indeed fired a few shots, yet he only did so because he was still fearful for his life. According to his taped interrogation, he hadn’t recognized that the situation had mellowed, so he did what he thought was necessary in the name of self-defense before throwing the weapon away. Nevertheless, his actions had consequences, so he was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, reckless conduct, and unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway.

On the other hand, although Kevin had also been identified as a potential suspect, it took 48 days for him to be arrested; according to investigators, the delay occurred after he left the area and returned to Atlanta. According to records, he was arrested outside his apartment on December 7, 2023, but he refused to admit to anything during his subsequent interrogation. In fact, he claimed that he didn’t even have a gun on the fateful night, and what he had pointed at Styles’ head was a water bottle. So, he was also charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, reckless conduct, and unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway. Today, at ages 22 and 23, respectively, Styles and Kevin are booked into Gwinnett County Jail, awaiting trial. It’s imperative to note that they remain innocent until proven otherwise in the court of law.

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