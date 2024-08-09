Eileen Gannon: Where is Blue Ribbon Baking Championship Runner-up Now?

Baking reality TV shows challenge contestants on multiple levels beyond basic cooking and baking skills. Time management and presentation are critical, and Netflix’s ‘Blue Ribbon Baking Challenge’ is no exception. In its inaugural season, contestants from across the country gathered for the state fair-themed baking competition, and Eileen Gannon was poised to leave her mark. Her quiet and calm demeanor proved invaluable under the stressful time constraints, and like the seasoned pro she is, she advanced to the finale with her eyes set on the $100,000 prize.

Eileen Gannon Calmly Sailed Through the Season

Hailing from Des Moines, Iowa, Eileen Gannon was far from an amateur when she entered the season. This was clear from her first dish: a salted nut roll and nutty bar with marshmallows for the food-on-a-stick challenge. Throughout the following stages, she remained steadfast, crafting one fantastic dish after another and making a significant impression on the judges, who quickly learned to expect nothing less than excellence from her. Her sweet curry and blackberry lime sweet roll garnered high praise, as did her triple berry trifle. Eileen managed her time with remarkable efficiency, never succumbing to the pressure of the ticking clock. Her generosity also stood out; she frequently lent a helping hand to other contestants with little tasks when they asked for assistance.

When Eileen presented her blueberry pie and won the blue ribbon, she demonstrated that even simplicity holds great potential. As she advanced to the finale, she crafted an impressive final presentation: gingersnap cookie sandwiches with a candied ginger cream cheese filling, rosemary shortbread mini tarts filled with raspberry mousse, and a chocolate strawberry cake with mocha and mascarpone filling. The decadence of her creations was undeniable. Despite struggling with time during the final round, she assembled a visually and gastronomically delightful ensemble. Eileen was awarded the second runner-up position, a title she gladly accepted. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who had made her journey so special.

Eileen Gannon’s Chocolate Sauces are a Hit Today

Eileen is the proud owner of Sunday Night Foods, a premium chocolate dessert sauces company she launched in late 2021. Her line features high-end sauces like sweet and rich chocolate, chocolate and orange, dark chocolate and peppermint, and many more. The four signature sauces have been a hit since the launch of her business, remaining the eye-catching items that attract many loyal customers. In July 2024, she was even featured in the Des Moines Register newspaper, sharing her life story and her run on the season. She has even won the highly prestigious Sofi Awards in 2022, 2023, and 2024 and has been awarded more than 600 culinary awards.

Eileen’s professional history offers insight into how she efficiently transitioned into the role of a business owner. She completed her MBA from Iowa State University and furthered her education at the Wharton School, studying Wealth Management. Since 1993, Eileen has been working in marketing for various companies such as Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa, and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. She spent over eight years at Workiva, where she gained the confidence and skills to take up baking and cooking full-time. This diverse professional background equipped her with the necessary expertise to launch and run Sunday Night Foods successfully.

Eileen’s Family Plays an Important Role in Her Entrepreneurial Success

Eileen’s family has played a crucial role in shaping her culinary journey. Growing up on a farm in the 1970s with seven brothers and six sisters, Eileen found cooking a way to connect with her mother amidst the bustling household. This early start in the kitchen became the foundation for her passion for food. Over time, she honed her skills by preparing meals for family gatherings, outings, special events, and weddings. Remarkably, she won her first blue ribbon at an Iowa state fair at just 12 years old, selling her corn muffins and chocolate chip cookies.

Eileen still credits her mother for most of the recipe inspirations she uses today. Her husband, Hutch Gannon, has been her biggest cheerleader, always ready to taste her new creations, provide feedback, and support her ambitious endeavors. For Eileen, making food is a source of comfort and joy, a sentiment that has grown stronger. Her journey from a young girl cooking on a farm to a successful business owner and accomplished baker is truly enthralling.

