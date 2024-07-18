Elegance Bratton: Where is the Filmmaker Now?

The 2022 drama film, ‘The Inspection,’ depicts the semi-autobiographical tale of Elegance Bratton in his feature directorial debut. The narrative follows Ellis French, a Black gay man — who is based on the filmmaker’s younger self — as he enlists in the military after spending years as a homeless person. Thrown out of the house by his mother because of being gay, Ellis has to learn to fend for himself on the streets while seeking acceptance in her eyes. In real life, Bratton’s personal journey became the basis for the film’s story and protagonist, who acted as a vessel for the struggles faced by the director as he was growing up.

Elegance Bratton Went From Residing in a Loving Home to Living on the Streets at 16

Elegance Bratton was born on May 3, 1979, to Inell Carol Jones. He grew up in Jersey City, New Jersey, as a boy among a family of black women. His mother was 16 at the time she gave birth to him, so his earliest memories revolve around a lot of libraries and classroom environments because she was still completing her education. At the age of 7, the family moved to Phillipsburg, where Bratton felt a bit out of place due to them being one of the only black people in the town. “I didn’t necessarily fit in on a bunch of levels. I was bookish, I had a strange name, and I was a good student. I was bullied a bunch. Having a single mother also made it tough,” he said in an interview.

Bratton said he was kicked out of his home at the age of 16 by his mother because of being gay. He moved to New York City’s West Village area, where he lived on Christopher Street, a renowned place for the LGBTQ+ rights movement. “I wasn’t quite in a homeless shelter but wasn’t sleeping indoors either,” he said of his time as a homeless person. Some days, he would starve and have no money to commute. During this period, his mother allowed him to return home from time to time, suggesting he should join the military.

Finding Purpose in the Military as a Filmmaker

After 10 years of homelessness, Elegance Bratton decided to follow his mother’s advice and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, joining them in November 2005. In the military, he served as a Combat Camera Production Specialist at Camp H. M. Smith in Hawaii. His time in the army helped revive his sense of purpose. He said, “My life remarkably changed for the better. Over time, once you learned what it is to be a marine and what it means to wear this uniform, it became empowering.” Following his 5-year stint in the army, Bratton completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in African American Studies and Anthropology and received a Master of Fine Arts degree in Writing and Directing from the New York University Tisch School of the Arts in 2019.

The Tragic Loss of His Mother Reshaped His Life

In February 2020, Bratton’s feature directorial debut, ‘The Inspection,’ was greenlit by A24; which is a semi-autobiographical narration about the director’s life as a homeless person and his subsequent stint at the army. Tragically, three days after the news, he learned that his mother, Inell, had passed away. It was actually his sister who was charged with aggravated manslaughter for the stabbing death of their mother. Bratton was heartbroken as he had not spoken with her for around ten years. “Unfortunately, we didn’t have a chance to resolve anything,” he said to the Los Angeles Times. “My mom was a very complicated woman — she was the first person to ever love me completely. She was also the first person to ever reject me wholly.”

In November 2023, he broke the news of his sister’s conviction in the case. Taking to Instagram, Bratton said, “I found out my sister was convicted of aggravated manslaughter for stabbing my mother last week. I want to thank all of you for your prayers/support during these difficult years. I’m saddened by this outcome. I hope the judge shows mercy on my sister during sentencing. I believe this is the right outcome even though it doesn’t make me feel any better. I’m grateful to god for this small bit of closure.” He dedicated ‘The Inspection’ to Inell’s memory, with the mother-son relationship between his protagonist, Ellis French, and Inez French playing a pivotal part in the narrative.

Elegance Bratton is a Celebrated Filmmaker Today

Over the years, Elegance Bratton has cemented his name as one of the leading voices in the entertainment industry. After the release of ‘The Inspection,’ he has remained engaged in his craft while also collecting several accolades for the film’s success. The director went on to helm an episode of Disney+’s ‘Growing Up.’ A few months later, his debut feature film won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture. Expressing his gratitude, he said, “It means the world to me that my community embraces this film. W.E.B Duboise is probably the most influential voice in my head when I contemplate the black condition in the US and the world. He’s my biggest hero! He also started the [NAACP] as a black gay man.”

Bratton added, “I’m so grateful to be held and for my voice to be prioritized. My mother used to say to me every morning to be a credit to my race.” On June 29, 2023, Bratton announced that he was working on his new documentary film, ‘The Night Disco Died,’ based on the Disco Demolition Night riot incident of 1979 at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois. “On a day when a black man insisted on killing affirmative action in the United States, I am ready to push forward with my new film [The Night Disco Died],” he said. “In times like these when our voices are stifled and our histories obscured so that the guilty can inherit privilege we must always raise our voices even louder and center the radical possibilities.”

The director is enthused by the prospect of bringing to light Black Queer subject matters that do not get a lot of attention in the mainstream media. In the same year, he also scored his first TV episode directorial credit for the episode titled ‘Daphne’ of ‘American Horror Stories’ season 3.

Elegance Bratton is a Happily Married Man

In 2017, Bratton married his producer and writing partner, Chester Algernal Gordon, with whom he has collaborated on several of his creative projects. The pair also worked together in producing Bratton’s documentary film, ‘Pier Kids.’ Amidst his professional growth, Bratton has also maintained a steady and loving relationship with his long-term husband and creative partner, Chester Algernal Gordon. The couple, who live in Baltimore, Maryland, celebrated their anniversary and Valentine’s together, regularly sharing posts about their love. They are grateful to be in one another’s lives and continue to inspire their personal and career goals. On June 26, 2024, Bratton was invited as an official member of The Academy Awards, which the director considered a pleasant surprise and one he was excited to be a part of.

