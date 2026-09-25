Elizabeth “Connie” Lewis: Where is The Great British Baking Show Contestant Now?

Among thousands of applicants for season 17/collection 14 of Netflix’s ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ only 12 were selected, including Elizabeth Lewis, lovingly known as Connie. From the get-go, viewers were introduced to her warm personality and creative approach to baking, drawing on her roots for inspiration. During her first challenge in the competition, she paid homage to Caribbean flavors through her baking. Her passion for the culinary arts further came to the forefront when she earned 6th place in the second challenge. In the Showstopper challenge, her thoughtful flavor combination earned her considerable praise for her creative mindset.

Elizabeth “Connie” Lewis is a Home Baker and NHS Hospital Discharge Lead

Elizabeth Lewis, affectionately known as Connie among her loved ones, has always been driven by her desire to help others. Passionate about making a difference, she completed higher education before eventually building a career within the National Health Service (NHS). Sometime around 2006, Connie began working at NHS. Over the years, her relentless determination and hard work helped her rise through the ranks to become an NHS Hospital Discharge Lead. In that demanding role, her responsibilities extend far beyond routine administrative work. Connie currently oversees day-to-day operations and systemwide coordination, helping ensure that patients can move safely into their daily lives.

Moreover, Connie’s ability to connect with patients’ families and other people highlights her communication skills. Amid a demanding career, she has gradually discovered an outlet that allows her to embrace her creative side, which is none other than baking. Although it started as her way of unwinding after long work days, it has developed into a genuine passion. Connie has currently become known for her delicious carrot cakes and often experiments with flavors such as lemon, rum, fruit, and lavender. Before competing on the show, she had also revealed that she keeps her fruit soaked in cinnamon, rum, and wine, explaining that it enhances the aroma of her baking creations.

Today, Connie describes herself as a home baker, constantly refining her skills through experimentation with different recipes. It has also been two decades since she has been working in the NHS. Besides that, she has attracted an audience on social media, especially on Instagram, and has already gained over 1.3K followers. In September 2026, Connie attended her watch party at a local pub, where more than 150 people, including her family and friends, gathered to support her. Additionally, she has gained a fanbase on social media, who often leave her encouraging messages. As of writing, Connie runs a music center in London, England, alongside her husband, which further helps her stay attuned to her creative spirit.

Elizabeth’s Personal Life Centers Around Her Partner and Friends

When Connie isn’t busy creating cakes or serving the community, much of her world revolves around her soulmate and source of strength: her husband, Myke Lewis. The couple currently resides in London, where her husband has spent more than two decades working as a musician and music teacher. They have remained more connected as they run a music center together. It is essential to note that Connie often enjoys working on a variety of recipes and sharing her creations with Myke’s students at the music center. Beyond that, the pair’s relationship is built on mutual respect and support. Despite their busy schedules, they also share a love of traveling and discovering breathtaking destinations.

On the show, Connie recalled one of her and Myke’s most memorable trips to Thailand, where they admired the beauty of the ocean’s blue waters. She also mentioned that they visited an elephant sanctuary during that trip, which presented the opportunity to immerse themselves in nature’s beauty and tranquility. Besides that, Connie shares an incredible bond with her family members. Her cheerful personality has further helped her maintain an amicable relationship with her colleagues. It becomes more evident from her habit of ending the staff meetings on a cheerful note by providing them with something she has baked.

In her leisure time, Connie enjoys the timeless charm of black-and-white films. Furthermore, she finds an escape from the fast pace of life through audiobooks, particularly thrillers that can accompany her while she bakes. Her time on the show has, fortunately, brought some lasting friendships with her fellow contestants, who often cheer her on. From time to time, Connie expresses her gratitude towards the individuals who consistently encourage her on her Instagram page. At home, she loves filling vases with beautiful flowers and enjoys appreciating their beauty. Despite these occasional glimpses, Connie has chosen to keep further details about her personal life out of the public eye.

Read More: The Great British Bake Off Season 15: Where Are They Now?