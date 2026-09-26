Moyin Odeniran: Where is The Great British Baking Show Contestant Now?

Moyinoluwa Odeniran, popularly known as Moyin, was one of the 12 bakers who were selected to compete in season 17/collection 14 of Netflix’s ‘The Great British Baking Show.’ Despite the mounting pressure, he was determined to make sure the judges truly understood his distinctive approach to baking, allowing his flavors and skills to speak for themselves. As the challenges unfolded, he made an impressive impact by demonstrating that his creations reflected his personality. Moreover, Moyin’s ability to uphold his Nigerian heritage through his culinary skills earned him multiple compliments from the judges. For him, the competition was also about proving how he could embrace the pressure and give it his all.

Moyin Odeniran Efficiently Juggles His Baking Venture With His Studies

Moyinoluwa Odeniran, lovingly known as Moyin, has loved baking that dates back to his early years, when he was just 5 years old. Some of his earliest memories in the kitchen began with his mother. Gradually, his childhood interest turned into a passion, becoming a significant part of his identity. When he was just 12 years old, Moyin asked his mother to buy him a stand mixer so he could learn to make macarons. Within just 2 years, he mastered the art of preparing macarons. As his skills developed over time, his baking style turned more expressive and precise, with a hint of playfulness. Additionally, Moyin often draws inspiration from his Nigerian heritage and incorporates those distinctive flavors.

As time passed, Moyin tapped into his entrepreneurial ambition and established his small bakery, Mr Desserts, which he runs from his mother’s home in Loughton, Essex. Through that venture, he spends hours perfecting his crafts and selling his cookies, brownies, and cupcakes at multiple pop-ups and London food markets. Apart from that, Moyin also began sharing videos of his creative process and cake decoration on social media, especially TikTok. On that platform, his consistency and talent ultimately helped him grow his fanbase, cultivating more than 90.1K followers. Moyin’s entrepreneurial spirit eventually led him to become an Enterprise Nation member and to appear as a guest speaker at several events.

Yet baking has never been Moyin’s only pursuit; he is also a dedicated student. Following high school graduation, he enrolled at King’s College London, where he is currently pursuing a degree in Political Economy. Simultaneously, he is an exceptional athlete who has established himself as a competitive sprinter. In June 2023, Moyin finished fifth in the 100-meter event at the National Athletics League Eton, before securing fourth place in the 100-meter race at the National Athletics League Glasgow two months later. Furthermore, he was crowned the Under-20 County Champion in the same 100-meter category. Alongside these pursuits, Moyin is working part-time, gaining hands-on experience for his future career.

Moyin Odeniran Enjoys Spending Quality Time With His Loved Ones

In his personal life, Moyin remains grounded in the people and experiences that have shaped him over the years. At the heart of his world is his family, especially his mother, Kiki, who is one of his strongest pillars of support and encouragement. As of writing, he resides with his mother, sister, and grandmother. Besides that, Moyin continues to place great importance on staying close to his extended family, which often takes him beyond the United Kingdom. He frequently enjoys visiting relatives and spending time with his family members in Canada, Nigeria, and the United States. Moyin also maintains a close relationship with his aunts, Fumi and Titi.

When Moyin is not busy studying, training, or baking, he always makes time for the things that bring him joy, including fashion. Apart from that, he loves collecting vinyl records and occasionally attends comedy shows at comedy clubs, which provide him with an opportunity to find respite from his busy life. Moyin is also a self-proclaimed matcha latte enthusiast and rarely passes up any opportunity to enjoy the drink. Music holds an equally important place in his life, which is highlighted by the fact that he often relies on it to calm his nerves before running competitions. Some of Moyin’s favorite genres of music include Afrobeats, Conscious Rap, and R&B.

Moyin’s curiosity often extends into the arts as well, and he enjoys visiting galleries whenever he gets the opportunity. In July 2026, he spent quality time with his family during a memorable trip to Greece, where he even enjoyed horse riding. From time to time, his adventurous personality comes to the forefront through activities like jet skiing. Additionally, Moyin always ensures to capture beautiful pictures to preserve some of the everyday moments he values most. He is also a man of faith, who lets his belief guide him through every high and low of life. Although Moyin often shares glimpses of his life on social media, he has chosen to keep more private details out of the limelight.

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