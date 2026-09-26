Gary Harding: Where is The Great British Baking Show Contestant Now?

When Gary Harding was selected as one of the 12 contestants in season 17/collection 14 of Netflix’s ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ he had yet to fully recognize how far his skills could take him. However, it wasn’t long before that realization came, as the judges praised his creation during his first challenge in the competition, noting it was one of the best cakes they had tasted. With the reminder that he may have underestimated himself, he once again showcased his abilities during the technical challenge, earning the second spot. Throughout the competition, he found opportunities to tell his story through baking. Gary also embraced every opportunity to learn, create, and push himself to further hone his skills.

Gary Harding Has Retired From His Textile Career to Focus on His Smallholding

Gary Harding has always been guided by a strong sense of creativity, curiosity, and a desire to build a life on his own terms. Long before stepping into the world of reality TV competition, his professional journey had taken him in a very different direction. After completing his formal education, Gary pursued a career in textiles, eventually working as a Garment Technologist. The role allowed him to combine his technical knowledge with an eye for detail and design. After working in that position for several years, he eventually decided to step away from that career and embrace a quieter side of life.

Gary’s next chapter unfolded in the countryside of Nottinghamshire, where he turned his attention to a smallholding. It is a modest agricultural property that comes with living quarters, but it is notably smaller than a commercial farm. Today, he manages the smallholding with his beloved wife, caring for their animals. From horses, sheep, and chickens to miniature goats named Fudge, Biscuit, Treacle, and Choccy, as well as Shetland ponies, Gary has plenty to keep him connected to the land. Occasionally, he focuses on getting his horses and ponies ready for shows, which also highlights how proud he truly is of them.

Gary is Building an Instagram Community Around His Love for Baking

Beyond his life in the countryside, Gary Harding is also quite passionate about baking. His love for baking began relatively late in life, sometime around 2021. At the time, he bought his first cookbook from a gift shop, but that ordinary purchase opened the door for his new calling. From there, Gary gradually developed a methodical and precise approach to baking, discovering that this culinary technique allowed him to combine his imagination, patience, and attention to detail. Over time, he has developed a distinctive baking style that focuses on immaculate presentation and bold flavors, with the citrus notes prominent in his creations.

Besides that, Gary has been steadily building a growing presence on social media, particularly Instagram, where he has gained over 1.5K followers. On the platform, he currently offers his followers a visual diary of his baking journey, featuring incredible pictures of his creations and their recipes. Some of the most notable baked items he has shared on his Instagram page include Black Forest Gateau, Treacle Tart, and Lemon Tiramisu. Furthermore, Gary continues to receive numerous encouraging messages from his supporters on Instagram.

Most of Gary’s supporters continue to cheer him on for his journey in the competition. In September 2026, he excitedly shared about the good luck messages he had received from his former colleagues in Sri Lanka. Around that same time, he showcased his passion for baking by attending a local food and drink festival, where he met Jasmine Mitchell, the season 16 winner of the show. Gary has also collaborated with Prostate Cancer UK, sharing that he had successfully been treated for prostate cancer. Following the experience, he dedicates his time to raising awareness of the condition and supporting cancer charities through bake sales.

Gary Harding Has Embraced a Peaceful Life With His Wife and Farm Animals

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Gary has found peace in his family and home. Following his retirement from the textile sector, he has turned his attention to the life he has built with the love of his life, Donna Harding. The couple began their journey around 30 years ago, when they exchanged their vows in the presence of their loved ones. Today, they look after their smallholding side by side and have created a peaceful home surrounded by their animals and the beauty of the countryside. Gary is also a constant source of support and strength in Donna’s life, and he never shies away from expressing how much she means to him.

Gary’s caring nature often extends into the kitchen, where he enjoys preparing delicious desserts for Donna, whether for a special occasion or simply to give her something sweet as she relaxes at home during the summer. Apart from that, Gary shares a very special bond with his brother and sister, which became more evident when he baked a cake inspired by them. Additionally, Gary maintains a good relationship with the rest of his family members. They also cheered for him as they watched the first episode featuring the competitor, making it a special moment.

Originally from Chesterfield, Gary has now settled in Nottinghamshire, embracing a lifestyle that keeps him closer to nature. When he is not caring for his animals or spending time with his loved ones, he enjoys long walks in nature with his two adorable pups, Ollie and Alfie. He considers both of them his pride and joy and always showers them with love. Gary’s welcoming personality has helped him form meaningful friendships throughout his life. As of writing, he remains connected with several of his fellow contestants. Most recently, in September 2026, Gary spent some quality time with them during their occasional meet-up.

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