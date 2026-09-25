Mo Mahirr: Where is The Great British Baking Show Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Great British Baking Show’ is a fun watch, not just for the scrumptious cakes and bakes being made, but also for the different personalities that come into play. Watching the contestants interact and play off each other’s energies is fun in itself. In season 17, Mo Mahir was the youngest contestant, with a stoic yet charmingly funny way about him. But when he presented his cakes, he stunned the judges, leaving them eager to see what else he had in store.

Mo Mahir Won the Star Baker Title With His Self-Portrait Cake

Mo Mahir was the youngest contestant on the season, but he quickly showed that his age did not stand in the way of his baking skills. When the judges first came to speak to him, he shared how much he wanted to make his family proud. His interest in baking began when he was just three years old and started making cakes with Play-Doh. The hobby eventually stuck with him. He began baking with premade mixes before developing his own style. Mo made a strong impression in both the first and second challenges. His Bundt cake, along with his coffee and walnut cake, was praised for being moist and having the right balance of flavors. But it was in the third challenge, where the contestants had to make a self-portrait showstopper cake, that Mo really came through. He was named one of the Star Bakers, with the judges noting that he had a promising future ahead of him in the competition.

Mo Mahir is Completing His Law Education Today

Mo Mahir is a law student at Birmingham City University. When he joined the show, his institution also wished him the best in his pursuits. Born and raised in the West Midlands, he remains close to home and lives with his parents while studying. He has also baked cakes for some other family celebrations, like baking a big cake for his cousin’s wedding. His family also includes his three cats, Pablo, Simba and Gucci, who are very close to his heart. Outside his studies and baking, Mo is passionate about physical fitness and gets to the gym whenever he can. He is also into calisthenics and enjoys keeping active. Mo has not shared a lot about his life outside the show, and he appears to be a fairly private person. He turned 22 in June 2026 and is excited for all that is in store for him.

Read More: Mariana Khalil: Where is the Physical 100 Mexico Contestant Now?