Mariana Khalil: Where is the Physical 100 Mexico Contestant Now?

Mariana Khalil became the only woman in Netflix’s ‘Physical 100: Mexico’ (originally titled ‘Habilidad Física 100: México’) to make it to the semifinals. She said that she was dedicating her victory to all the women who had shown strength throughout the challenge and to others beyond it. She had grit and undeniable perseverance about her that carried her a long way in the competition. She was a strong teammate, no matter which team she was on, and continued to push herself to secure one of the top positions of the season.

Mariana Khalil Became the Only Woman to Reach The Semifinals

Mariana Khalil reached the top 20 and proved herself as one of the strongest women in the competition. She remained part of the orange team during the later stages and continued to hold her own among a field of highly competitive athletes. Her biggest moment came in the Ancestral Punishments, where she won Puerta al Inframundo by hanging from a bar four meters above a water pit as it tilted. Khalil outlasted Emmanuel Benítez and Iván Guerra. The victory made her the only woman among the final four. She was eventually eliminated in the semifinals during the ball-roll challenge after completing 117 laps, but she was proud of how far she had come. Khalil dedicated her victory to the women and fellow competitors who had supported and cheered her on throughout the journey.

Mariana Khalil is Creating a Safe Space for Other Female Athletes at Her Gym Today

Long before CrossFit became a major part of her life, Mariana Andrea Khalil Jacott spent 13 years dancing jazz before discovering the sport while at university. That transition eventually grew into a career as a CrossFit coach and women ’s-rights activist. She is now the co-founder of CrossFit Voltage in Aguascalientes. Her connection with fitness also carries a deeply personal history. When she was around six or seven, a gas explosion at her family home left her with burns covering about 50% of her body, particularly her arms. She spent considerable time in a coma and underwent roughly a decade of treatment and recovery. Today, she views the scars as reminders of the hardship she survived and overcame.

Khalil began appearing in the CrossFit Games as a Mexican athlete in 2017. She finished 20th in Mexico in the Open. She returned in 2020, placing 27th nationally, followed by 17th in 2021 and 23rd in 2023. She also reached the CrossFit Quarterfinals in 2021 and 2023, while competing with The W Pack in 2021, which advanced to the CrossFit Atlas Games semifinal. Her athletic interests extend beyond CrossFit as she also describes herself as someone passionate for HYROX, kabaddi and yoga. In November 2021, Khalil joined a reality TV show, ‘Exatlón México’ Season 5, as a reinforcement for the blue Conquistadores team. Host Antonio Rosique gave her the nickname “Voltage,” as a dedication to the name of her gym.

Today, Khalil remains fully dedicated to running CrossFit Voltage, where she continues to train, coach and encourage others to push their physical limits. Her work also extends to empowering women and promoting greater participation in fitness and athletic spaces. In September 2026, she returned to ‘Exatlón’ for the Time Games. Her journey from surviving a life-changing childhood accident to building a career around fitness reflects the perseverance that has come to define her.

Mariana Khalil is Raising Her Son in a Warm and Happy Home

Khalil runs CrossFit Voltage alongside her husband, Rodrigo Guerra, who is also a CrossFit and HYROX athlete. The two have even competed together in HYROX and often partake in other local fitness events. In April 2026, they celebrated nine years together. The couple is also parents to their two-year-old son, Karim, who is growing up in a loving household. Their dog, Zeus, is very much part of the family. In August 2026, they enjoyed a family trip to Disneyland, and Khalil loved seeing the look of wonder in her son’s eyes. She has also stressed the importance of finding yourself again after becoming a mother and continuing to make space for your own identity, ambitions and passions.

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