Jazmin Lira: Where is the Physical 100 Mexico Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Physical: 100: Mexico’ (originally titled ‘Habilidad Física 100: México’) brings together a diverse group of contestants with different physical abilities and backgrounds. What was interesting to see was the way in which the challenges gave a tough time to everyone and turned upside down the prejudicial concepts of strength and such assumptions that one may have. In season 1, Jazmin Lira, a bodybuilder, was really able to push forward her own game. Rather than simply rewarding physical size or muscle, the challenges showed how she had the ability to perform under pressure, which made a total difference.

Jazmin Lira Urged Her Teammates to Give Her a Chance in a Crucial Competition

In the Infinite Pyramid first challenge, she was able to quickly advance to the next round. Immediately, it was clear that she would be one of the strongest defenders. She had the endurance to not give up in the middle of difficult times, and that truly shone through in the following challenges. During the Ancestral Punishments challenge, Lira convinced her team members that she had the lower-body strength that would give her ample time to put the puzzle in place. Her confidence in her own abilities also helped her team make an important decision, and she ultimately secured a win for her team. Her performance showed that strength could come in different forms and that physical power alone was not always enough.

Jazmin Lira is Running Her Own Clinic as a Doctor Today

Jazmin Josefina Lira Flores is a professional bodybuilder competing in the IFBB Pro Women’s Physique division. Her competitive journey includes winning the Mr. Mexico 2018 Overall Women’s Physique title, followed by another overall win at Monterrey Bodybuilding 2019. She later made her professional debut, competing in one pro show in 2025 and recording her best placement of 14th at the Mexico Pro that year. Alongside her competition career, Jazmin has also built a presence in the fitness space and has been associated with Primebio Mexico as an ambassador since April 2026.

Jazmin has frequently spoken about consistency and the importance of showing up every day. It is an idea that she has learned from her coach, Francesco Jose. Jazmin herself is also a sports nutritionist and trainer who shares a similar belief. Outside of bodybuilding, Jazmin is also a doctor. She graduated from the Faculty of Medicine at UAD in 2023 and has worked on missions with the Red Cross USA. Her medical career eventually led her to pursue a dream of having a clinic of her own.

In May 2025, she opened IV Med, describing it as one of her biggest dreams. She has credited the people closest to her for helping make the dream possible, particularly her family, who supported her throughout the process. For Jazmin, that support system includes her parents as well as her siblings, nieces, nephews, and other family members, all of whom she has credited for playing a vital role in her journey. While her career has taken her into professional bodybuilding and medicine, she continues to place her family at the center of the milestones she has achieved.

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