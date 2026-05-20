Is Elizabeth Dead in Jack Ryan Ghost War?

CIA analyst Jack Ryan returns in Prime Video’s ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War.’ The last time we saw him, he had decided to retire from espionage and focus on his life as a civilian. However, trouble has a way of finding him, or at least, Greer does. When Greer asks for a favor, Jack knows that it is never that simple. He is proven right when a simple pick-up turns into a full-fledged mission to bring down one of the most dangerous organizations in the world. The enemy is a group called Starling, run by a man named Liam Crown, with whom Greer has a past connection. While Greer tries to clean up the mess he created years ago, the people closest to him, like Elizabeth Wright, pay the price. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jim Greer was the Prime Target of Crown’s Assassination Attempts

As Jack Ryan delves into the new case before him, he discovers that the CIA and MI6 are facing a crisis they themselves created. It turns out that after 9/11, the agencies, led by Greer and Nigel, decided to create a black ops team named Starling. The idea was to create a highly trained group, particularly for extracting information. These people were taught that nothing should stand in the way of their mission, and this ruthlessness became such an integral part of the group that eventually, they took things too far. At one point, an interrogation in Karachi became so violent that the subject ended up dying of a heart attack.

This is when Greer realized that it was time to end Starling. He took the blame for the man’s death, which led to his demotion. He thought that disbanding the organization would be enough, but years later, it was revived by Liam Crown. The man wants Starling to become a proper operation again, but he sees Greer as someone standing in the way of his ambitions. Meanwhile, Nigel discovers that Crown and Starling are back in action and creating a lot of trouble. When Greer finds out, he asks Nigel to gather enough evidence against the organization so that proper action can be taken against it. It is during this mission that Nigel’s men are killed. And later, Nigel, too, becomes the victim of the criminals he was trying to stop.

It isn’t much later that Greer realizes that he was Crown’s primary target. That night, Nigel was supposed to meet Greer, but Jack Ryan showed up instead. The plan was to have the CIA’s deputy director killed that night. But when he didn’t show up, Crown put another plan in action. Having worked with the CIA and MI6, he was familiar with their protocols. So, he made it look like there was going to be a terrorist attack in London. A threat of this scale would prompt the heads of both agencies to meet in person, meaning Greer would have to come to London. Crown, through his mole in MI6, also knew where and when this meeting would take place. This gave him the opportunity to plan another attack on Greer. But it didn’t turn out the same way.

Elizabeth Wright Pays the Price for Greer’s Mistakes

While the meeting is underway, Jack, Mike, and Emma Marlow are sent to pursue the lead on the terrorist attack. They follow a man who is suspected of being a terrorist, and when they catch him, they find enough explosives to bring down London Bridge. However, the man claims that he is not a terrorist and that he was simply paid to pick up and drop off a package. It also seems a bit off to Jack and Emma, both of whom believe that this was too easy a conspiracy to crack. Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Greer meet with their MI6 counterparts. When the meeting concludes, they are ready to step into their cars, but then, Greer gets a call from Jack.

While Greer is attending the call and pondering over why the so-called terrorist was so easily caught, Elizabeth is in the background. She sees that Greer is talking to Jack, so, instead of going in her own car, she decides to ride with Greer so that they can discuss what Jack told him on the way. The car door opens, and she gets inside, and simultaneously, Greer realizes that Crown had been planning this whole thing. He had the agencies distracted by the fake terrorist so that they would not pay attention to what was right in front of them.

The moment he realizes this, he turns around to stop Elizabeth from getting in his car. However, he is too late. The moment the car door closes, a massive explosion occurs. While Greer is caught by the blast, it doesn’t kill him because he is far enough away, but Elizabeth is not so lucky. She is right at the center of the explosion and dies on the spot. Greer looks inside the car, hoping that she could still be saved. But the moment he looks in the backseat, he knows that his dear friend is gone. Later, Elizabeth receives a proper funeral, but Greer knows that her death will not be avenged until Crown is brought down once and for all.

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