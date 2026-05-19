Where Was Jack Ryan: Ghost War Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Based on the characters from Tom Clancy’s fictional ‘Ryanverse,’ Prime Video’s ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ is the sixth film and third reboot in the ‘Jack Ryan‘ series. Originally titled ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War,’ the Andrew Bernstein directorial revolves around a deadly conspiracy that forces Jack Ryan to get back into action and go head-to-head against a threatening black-ops unit. He enlists the help of CIA operatives Mike November and James Greer to increase his chances of defeating the enemy, who always seem to be one step ahead.

Jack and his team also receive help from a skilled MI6 officer, Emma Marlowe, as they navigate a web of betrayal in the high-stakes mission and a past they thought they had buried long ago. The political action thriller movie features a talented ensemble cast comprising John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Max Beesley, JJ Feild, Douglas Hodge, Betty Gabriel, and Sienna Miller. The tale of espionage and high-octane action unfolds in London, New York, and the Middle East, as the wide range of backdrops complements the fast-paced narrative.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War Filming Locations

Jack Ryan’s globe-trotting adventure in ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ was filmed in England, New York, and the UAE, particularly in London, Westerham, Mildenhall, New York City, and Dubai. According to reports, principal photography for the John Krasinski starrer got underway in January 2025 and wrapped up several months later, between May and late July of the same year.

London, England

In keeping with its predecessors, the cast and crew of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ visited several spots in London, the capital of England and the United Kingdom, for the purpose of filming. Offering stunning views of the River Thames, the city paints the backdrop for the chaos that unfolds in the life of the titular agent as he is thrust into an international covert mission. Some scenes were taped at the Horse Guards building on Horse Guards Avenue, between Whitehall and Horse Guards Parade in the City of Westminster. Located in Mortlake, Southwest London, The Story Works also served as a shooting site. In particular, the team utilized the services of the production facility to lens several interior sequences of the movie.

It operates out of the 22-acre site of the former Stag Brewery on Lower Richmond Road. In a conversation with MovieWeb, director Andrew Bernstein opened up about the production process and the challenges they faced while taping the high-octane action scenes. Highlighting a particular sequence that required an exceptional level of planning — temporarily restricting access to parts of Central London, he stated, “The first approach was terror, but how we’re going to do that, and shutting down central London to do a car chase is, sort of, it’s never been done before, so, you know, the amount of preparation.”

The filmmaker added, “But I think it was, again, it was to ground it, as I always do with these action sequences in character. You know, what’s James Greer going through? What’s Jack going through and Emma on their side of that Chase, what’s, you know, our bad guy doing on that side of the chase, and sort of making sure all those interactions made sense, while keeping it exciting and also utilizing the location. I mean, one of the great things we do in Jack Ryan is sort of show off where we are in a real way.” With the collaborative efforts of every member of the cast and crew, the team managed to pull it off seamlessly.

Other Locations in England

Filming of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ also took the team to the Sevenoaks District of Kent, where they shot a few large-scale stunt scenes in the civil parish of Westerham. In the historic market town, they captured shots featuring a convoy of motorbikes and SUVs driving through Croydon Road. Suffolk County, in the East Anglia region of England, is also one of the shooting sites the team settled on to create the visual canvas of the espionage thriller. The shooting was carried out near Mildenhall, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall (RAF Mildenhall). Taping key sequences on and around the airbase complemented the action film’s military-themed narrative.

New York City, New York

The cast and crew also ventured to New York City in the eponymous state to record shots for ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War.’ In the heart of the Big Apple, the borough of Manhattan hosted the production of a minor portion of the John Krasinski starrer. Specifically, the team was spotted shooting at Bowling Green, a historic public park at the intersection of Broadway and Whitehall Street in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan.

Dubai, UAE

The shooting of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ also expanded to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Many of its landmarks, such as the majestic Burj Khalifa, secure a place in the background. It stands tall at 1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in the heart of the City of Gold. Located on the 30-acre Burj Lake at the foot of the towering structure, the Dubai Fountain — one of the world’s most iconic attractions — also makes an appearance in the film, alongside the affluent residential neighborhood of Dubai Marina. Additional filming took place on Meydan Bridge at 576W+9H2 in the Al Merkadh area of Nad Al Sheba 1.

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