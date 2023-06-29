Where Was Jack Ryan Season 4 Filmed?

Based on the characters from Tom Clancy’s fictional ‘Ryanverse,’ Amazon Prime’s ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan‘ is a political action thriller series that mainly chronicles the adventurous journey of the titular character who is pulled into several dangerous field assignments. In the fourth season, Jack Ryan, now the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, and his team get tasked with uprooting the internal corruption, and along the way, he discovers a far more serious reality — a series of suspicious black ops and conspiracy that has the tendency to expose the vulnerability of the country.

Created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, the action thriller show features compelling onscreen performances from John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Noomi Rapace, Michael Kelly, and Abbie Cornish. As Jack and his team embark on a globe-trotting journey to stay one step ahead of the enemy, it is natural for the audience to wonder where ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ season 4 was shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Jack Ryan Season 4 Filming Locations

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ season 4 was filmed in Croatia, Spain, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, New York, and California, specifically in Dubrovnik, the Canary Islands, Budapest, Prague, New York City, and Los Angeles. According to reports, the production team shot seasons 3 and 4 back to back with the principal photography for the fourth and final iteration of the John Krasinski starrer commencing in February 2022. Now, without much ado, let’s take a look at all the specific locations where Jack embarks on a dangerous mission in the Amazon Prime series!

Dubrovnik, Croatia

To kick off the production of the fourth season of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,’ the filming unit traveled all the way to the Croatian city of Dubrovnik, which is situated in southern Dalmatia by the Adriatic Sea. The historically significant medieval architecture and fortified old town are a couple of prominent reasons why the city was added to the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites. Moreover, it is because of such architecture and picturesque views of the Adriatic Sea that Dubrovnik makes for a suitable filming site for a show like ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.’

Canary Islands, Spain

In May 2022, the production team was spotted lensing several key portions for the fourth season of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ in different sites across the Canary Islands. Many local villages, neighborhoods, beaches, and streets were utilized to tape. They are the municipality of La Aldea de San Nicolás, La Playa, Rubén Díaz Park at GC-120 in Las Palmas, the village of Castillo del Romeral, and the tourist town of Meloneras. Additional portions were also lensed on the island of Tenerife.

Other Locations in Europe

According to reports, it seems that the filming unit of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ also set up camp at various other locations across Europe. For instance, the capital of Hungary, that is, Budapest as well as the capital of the Czech Republic, that is, Prague, seemingly served as a couple of the prominent filming sites of the series. Moreover, they even spent some time shooting some scenes on location in Slovakia.

New York City, New York

The cast and crew members of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ season 4 made the most of the cosmopolitan atmosphere and versatile population of New York City. All these features of NYC make it a suitable backdrop in a series that deals with global espionage and geopolitical intrigue. It is likely that you might spot some iconic destinations and buildings through different episodes, such as the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, the Brooklyn Bridge, the Empire State Building, Central Park, and Washington Square Park.

Los Angeles, California

Last but not least, the production team of the action thriller series also took the production to Los Angeles to shoot some important scenes of the final installment. The urban landscape of the City of Angels in the backdrop of several high-octane scenes delivers some gripping sequences that keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Apart from ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,’ the locales of LA have been featured in a number of film and TV projects; some of the notable ones are ‘Hypnotic,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,’ ‘Secret Invasion, ‘The Rookie,’ and ‘The Night Agent.’

