Where is Netflix’s The Night Agent Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by Matthew Quirk, Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’ is an action thriller series that follows a low-level FBI agent named Peter Sutherland who gets a job at the White House to monitor an emergency line after saving hundreds of lives in a train bombing. One night when the phone rings, he gets drawn into a deadly conspiracy involving a Russian mole working within the White House. Now, Peter embarks on a mission to find out the traitor in order to save the nation and gets some help from the CEO Rose Larkin while protecting her from her aunt and uncle.

Created by Shawn Ryan, the thriller drama show features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, and D.B. Woodside. The story unfolds in the US Capital, Washington, DC, with the White House being the primary interior setting for the show. In the meanwhile, the exhilarating chase scenes and explosion scenes are set against different backdrops across the city. All these are enough to make you interested in knowing where exactly ‘The Night Agent’ is filmed. Luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information about the same!

The Night Agent Filming Locations

‘The Night Agent’ is filmed in British Columbia, Washington, DC, and California, especially in Metro Vancouver and Los Angeles. As per reports, the principal photography for the debut season commenced in February 2022 and wrapped up in late June of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into the specific locations where the action takes place!

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

A majority of the Washington, DC portions for ‘The Night Agent’ is lensed in Metro Vancouver aka Greater Vancouver, with the filming unit traveling across the metropolitan area. Serving as the primary production location, the region also reportedly stood in for Rome in the action thriller series. In March 2022, the production team was spotted by many locals and passersby under the Cambie Street Bridge in Vancouver lensing some homeless camp sight scenes for season 1.

The Vancouver Art Gallery at 750 Hornby Street in Vancouver and surrounding areas were transformed into Washington, DC. The cast and crew utilize several streets and sites in Vancouver to shoot car chase sequences, including the 700-1000 Block of West Pender Street, the area around Pacific Central Station at 1150 Station Street, and the Georgia Viaduct bridge, which they shut overnight for two days during the shooting of the debut season.

I saw this sign this morning in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery @yvrshoots pic.twitter.com/FThBJ4AM4X — maria (@evolvemirrors) March 8, 2022

A couple of other Vancouver locations that feature in ‘The Night Agent’ are Pacific Spirit Regional Park at 5495 Chancellor Boulevard and the Main Mall outside the old Chemistry building inside the campus of the University of British Columbia. Moreover, the helicopter crash scenes for season 1 were taped in and around Joe Brown Park at 5381 125a Street in the city of Surrey.

"The Night Agent" was filming at Surrey's Joe Brown Park in recent days, with lots of military vehicles. I'm told they blew up a helicopter for one scene. Anyone know anything, or have photos? @yvrshootstweets #SurreyBC https://t.co/mMwlqMjCWF — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) June 13, 2022

Washington, DC

Since the story is set in Washington, DC, it is only fitting that some parts, mostly exteriors, of ‘The Night Agent’ are recorded in the capital city and federal district of the country. The aerial shots of the capital with the White House, the Capitol Building, and the famous Washington Monument in the backdrop feature quite regularly in the series.

Los Angeles, California

Reportedly, the filming unit of ‘The Night Agent’ also traveled to the city of Los Angeles to lens several important sequences of the action series. Apart from the Gabriel Basso starrer, the city’s locales have been featured in numerous film and TV projects. Some of the notable ones are ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,’ ‘Bullet Train,’ and ‘True Lies.’

Read More: Best Action TV Shows