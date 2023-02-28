Where is CBS’ True Lies Filmed?

A reboot of the 1994 eponymous movie directed by James Cameroon, CBS’ ‘True Lies’ is an action comedy series created by Matt Nix that follows a suburban housewife named Helen who works as a language professor and is tired of her monotonous life. However, her life gets turned upside down when she finds out that her boring computer consultant husband, Harry is actually a highly important international spy who works for the U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector.

Soon, Omega recruits Helen, and she joins her husband on his team of competent operatives. This allows the married couple to not just save the world but also their almost fizzled-out and boring marriage. The CBS show features impressive onscreen performances from a talented cast comprising Steve Howey, Ginger Gonzaga, Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, and Mike O’Gorman. While the action-packed narrative keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats through each episode, the use of some interesting locations makes one wonder where ‘True Lies’ is actually shot. If you are rowing the same boat of curiosity, you might be interested in what we have to share!

True Lies Filming Locations

‘True Lies’ is filmed in Georgia, Ontario, Louisiana, and seemingly California, specifically in Atlanta, Toronto, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The shooting for the show’s pilot supposedly took place in November 2021. As for the principal photography for the rest of the inaugural iteration, it possibly commenced in the fall of 2022 and wrapped up in late 2022. So, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific sites where Harry and Helen work together on different missions!

Atlanta, Georgia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘True Lies’ are lensed in and around Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. As per reports, the filming unit utilizes the facilities of one of the film studios in the city to shoot various important scenes for the show, especially the action sequences. Situated among the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Atlanta consists of a unique landscape that includes lush greenery and rolling hills.

Toronto, Ontario

According to reports, Toronto, the capital city of Ontario and the most populous city in the country, serves as one of the primary production locations for ‘True Lies.’ Considered one of the most multicultural and cosmopolitan cities in the entire world, Toronto is an international hub of arts, business, finance, sports, and culture.

New Orleans, Louisiana

The pilot of ‘True Lies’ was reportedly taped in New Orleans, the most populous city in Louisiana and the 12th most populous city in the Southeastern United States. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemingly traveled across the city to record various key portions for the pilot against suitable backdrops. Situated in the Mississippi River Delta, NOLA has been gaining prominence in the film industry and pop culture as more and more filmmakers have been shooting on location in the city.

Los Angeles, California

Additional portions of ‘True Lies’ were seemingly shot in and around Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the country. Located in Southern California, LA is known for its posh neighborhoods, extravagant residential properties, gorgeous beaches, ties to the Hollywood industry, and the sprawling downtown area.

Read More: Best Action TV Series on Netflix