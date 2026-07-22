Elize: Shadows of a Woman: Is VipClass a Real Escort Agency?

A shocking tale of love and death unfolds in Netflix’s ‘Elize: Shadows of a Woman.’ The film follows the true story of the murder of Marcos Matsunaga at the hands of his wife, Elize. Before things turn sour to the point of murder, we see a fairytale worthy of a Hollywood romance unfolding between them. Their stark differences in their backgrounds make them look like characters from ‘Pretty Woman.’ They could have had the happy ending Julia Roberts and Richard Gere’s characters have in the rom-com, but unfortunately, the events took a completely different turn. In the movie, Elize and Marcos meet through a website called VipClass. In real life, as well, an escort agency marked the beginning of their story. SPOILERS AHEAD.

VipClass is a Fictional Version of the Real Escort Agency

‘Elize: Shadows of a Woman’ is based on a true story, but the names of several characters and organizations have been changed, likely for privacy and legal issues. In the movie, the VipClass website is the place where people like Mauro go to find luxury escorts. In real life, the agency is called MClass and is advertised as the “best luxury escort platform in Brazil.” It operates primarily out of São Paulo but also provides services such as VIP escorts and massage professionals in 49 other cities, including Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, and Salvador. According to the website, every profile goes through a thorough verification process to ensure the authenticity and legality of the people advertised on it. This is where Marcos first came across Elize’s profile.

At the time, she had graduated from a nursing course and had decided to pivot into law. Due to the lack of financial backing, she had to pay for law school herself, which led her to turn towards the escort service as a way to make money. Much like everyone else, she used a fake name when she advertised on the website. Marcos met her under the name of Kelly. At that time, he was already married and had a kid. Over time, he developed a close connection with Elize, and their paid encounters turned into something more. Later, he asked her to stop taking any more customers, and eventually, she removed her account from the website entirely. A couple of years after they met, he divorced his wife and proposed to her.

Life had been bliss for a while, and everything seemed harmonious for Elize and Marcos. However, sometime later, she started doubting him about having an affair. He tried to convince her otherwise, but she found his account on MClass, confirming that he had been dallying with escorts. To make matters worse, Elize eventually discovered through a private investigator that her husband was living the same fairytale fantasy he had with her. Only this time, she was the wife, and a different woman, Natalia, was the mistress. It turned out that Marcos took Natalia to all the same restaurants and hotels, and he even made her the same promises he’d once made to Elize. Thus, the thing that had brought them together and became the very reason to tear their marriage apart, ending with a terrible and shocking crime.

Read More: How did Marcos Kitano Matsunaga Die?