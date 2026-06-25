Are Ellie and Finley From Love Island UK Still Together?

In Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK,’ Islanders who fail to establish a strong romantic connection often find themselves at risk of being dumped from the villa. Throughout season 13, Ellie Chadwick repeatedly found herself in a vulnerable position and came close to elimination on several occasions, only to be given another chance to stay. However, things appeared to change with the arrival of bombshell Finley Maddock. For the first time in a while, she seemed to find someone with whom she could build a more secure and stable connection. Their growing romance gave her a sense of certainty in an otherwise unpredictable environment and suddenly made the possibility of reaching the final seem much more realistic.

Ellie and Finley Felt a Strong Connection After Having a Sleepover Together

Ellie Chadwick initially coupled up with Aidan Murphy on the very first day in the villa, but her position quickly became uncertain when bombshell Yasmin Hadlow arrived and selected Aidan for herself. Ellie was left at risk until Kavan Murphy, Aidan’s brother, entered the villa and chose to couple up with her, keeping her in the competition. The pair recoupled several times, but once their connection began to fade, Ellie once again found herself vulnerable. She was then saved by another bombshell, Tommy Bradley, who chose her at the next recoupling.

Things changed for her when Finley Maddock entered the villa and selected Ellie to join him for a sleepover. The attraction between them was immediate, and Ellie was delighted to meet someone she felt genuinely connected with. In the days that followed, the pair spent as much time together as possible, often sneaking away for private conversations and growing closer. They even promised to stick by one another through the challenges ahead. Although their relationship is still in its early stages, Ellie has expressed confidence that it has the potential to last longer than any of her previous connections in the villa.

Ellie and Finley Could be Making it Ahead as a Couple

Ellie and Finley have not known each other for very long, but it is clear that their feelings are being matched by one another. Since coupling up, they have appeared focused solely on each other, and even the arrival of new Islanders has done little to shake their commitment. The pair seems to be on the same page about what they want from a relationship and have consistently been open and honest in their conversations. For now, things appear stable between them, and if their connection continues to develop at the same pace, it could grow into something much more serious. While there is still a long way to go, Ellie and Finley have shown the kind of chemistry and understanding that could carry them all the way to the finale hand in hand.

Ellie Has a Lot of Social Media Expertise and Finley Works in Construction

Before entering the villa, Ellie Chadwick had already built experience across several industries. Based in Scotland, she launched her own social media venture, Bleuprint Socials, in 2025 and works as its founder. Prior to that, she worked as a content creator for Bridges Properties and as a social media marketing manager for LillysHair, developing skills in content creation, branding, and digital marketing. Earlier in her career, Ellie worked as a catering assistant at Five Sisters Zoo and also spent time as a cabin crew member with Ryanair. She studied dance at Edinburgh College, where she completed an HNC qualification.

Finley Maddock comes from a very different professional background. He has worked as a warehouse associate with FAI Automotive. Alongside his work, he pursued studies in Sport and Exercise Science at Milton Keynes College Group, where he developed knowledge in areas such as sports massage, psychology, physiology, functional anatomy, and sports marketing. Outside of work and education, Finley is a passionate sports enthusiast. He is an avid football fan and enjoys keeping active through fitness and endurance challenges. Running has become one of his biggest interests, and he has taken part in marathon events.

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