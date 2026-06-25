Are Tina and Aidan From Love Island UK Still Together?

Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK’ is designed to help contestants find romantic connections, but the intense environment of the villa often causes relationships to unravel just as quickly as they begin. Throughout season 13, one of the biggest sources of drama was the arrival of bombshells. Tina Rad and Aidan Murphy’s relationship developed under similar circumstances after Tina entered the villa and turned his head. However, once the excitement of a new romance began to settle, both were left questioning whether they had truly made the right decision. As doubts crept in, they found themselves wondering if their connection was strong enough to continue pursuing.

Tina and Aidan Had an Explosive Argument Days After Pairing Up

Aidan Murphy entered the villa as one of the original Islanders and quickly began exploring connections. After things fizzled out with Ellie Chadwick, he coupled up with the season’s first bombshell, Yasmin Hadlow. The pair appeared to share a strong connection that lasted for more than a few days, but the arrival of another bombshell, Namibia Olpherts, soon caused Aidan to reconsider his options. His attention shifted once again, creating yet another shake-up in the villa. Tina Rad arrived around the midway point of the season and selected Aidan as one of the Islanders she wanted to get to know on a date.

At the following recoupling, she chose him, a decision that ultimately led to Namibia’s elimination. At the time, Tina seemed confident that she had made the right choice. During their first few days together, the pair shared plenty of chemistry and passionate moments, but it was not long before cracks began to emerge in the relationship. Tensions came to a head during a game of Never Have I Ever. When contestants were asked whether they had any regrets about a coupling, Aidan admitted that if he could revisit any of his past pairings, it would be with Yasmin. Unsurprisingly, Tina was hurt by the statement. Although Aidan tried to explain what he meant, Tina felt the comment was disrespectful and reflected poorly on both her and their connection.

Tina and Aidan Have Most Likely Parted Ways

Aidan and Tina’s romance moved very quickly and was filled with passion from the start. Throughout the season, Aidan had shown a tendency to be drawn toward new arrivals in the villa, and the same pattern seemed to repeat itself when Tina entered. The fact that their first major disagreement came only days after they coupled up has raised questions about whether they were simply enjoying the excitement of a new connection rather than building something more substantial. If that is the case, they still have a long road ahead of them, and the pressure that comes with approaching the finale may prove difficult.

For her part, Tina was clearly unhappy with Aidan’s comments and even admitted that she was still interested in getting to know other men in the villa. What could have become an issue between them may either grow into a larger problem or eventually fade away. As things stand, both Aidan and Tina are still very new to this relationship, and with little shared history, they have very little to fall back on when challenges arise. The long-term future of their connection appears uncertain, and there is a strong possibility that both are looking for the safest way to exit the partnership.

Tina is a Nightlife Professional and Aidan Has Found Success in Real Estate

Tina Rad is a proud Geordie from Newcastle who works as a shot girl. The role typically involves representing brands or venues at events and helping with promotions. With her appearance on reality television, however, it appears that Tina is also moving toward a more public-facing career in the entertainment industry. Away from work, she has a passion for travel and frequently documents her adventures. In recent months, her travels have taken her to Spain in October 2025, Amsterdam in December 2025, and Thailand in January 2026.

Aidan Murphy works as a property broker and currently serves as a Real Estate Advisor with AM Projects Ltd. He has held the role since 2024. One of the unique aspects of his ‘Love Island’ journey is that he is competing alongside his younger brother, Kavan Murphy. This is the first time brothers have shared the villa experience together. Aidan has also spoken openly about his faith and explained that a trip to Thailand played an important role in strengthening his religious beliefs and shaping his outlook on life.

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