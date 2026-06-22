Are Angelista and Simba From Love Island UK Still Together?

Peacock’s ‘Love Island UK’ has provided the setting for many love stories to blossom, but it has also been the source of plenty of heartbreak. While contestants enter the villa hoping to build connections that will last beyond the show, the nature of the game and the challenges they face can sometimes drive a wedge between people before their relationships have the chance to fully develop. In season 13, Angelista Gunda and Simba Kudyiwa came together midway through the season and quickly formed a strong connection. It appeared to be the beginning of something promising for both of them, but as challenges emerged, so did doubts that began to shake the foundation of their relationship.

Angelista and Simba’s Connection Faced Threat From a Third Person

When Angelista Gunda entered the villa, she initially coupled up with Ope Sowande. Although that connection began on a positive note, it gradually fell apart when it became clear that Ope was not as invested in her as she was in him. As a result, when Simba Kudyiwa arrived as a bombshell and started giving her attention, Angelista was immediately drawn to him. At the next coupling ceremony, they chose each other and began their journey together. From that point onward, they continued picking one another through several recouplings.

The first major hurdle in their relationship came when Simba developed an interest in Mica Harris and even shared a kiss with her on the terrace. He was eager to explore the spark he felt with Mica, and the opportunity presented itself when the two were sent to the sleeping villa together. There, they had more time to get to know each other and shared a few intimate moments. When Simba returned, Angelista welcomed him enthusiastically and told him how much she had missed him. However, after some time, Simba came clean about what had happened and explained that he felt he owed it to himself to explore that connection and see where its potential might lead.

Angelista and Simba May Have Ended Their Relationship

Angelista and Simba started out on a very good note. Simba helped Angelista recognize her worth and became a supportive presence during a time when she was feeling emotionally vulnerable. However, the fact that Simba chose to pursue things with Mica without being fully honest with Angelista from the beginning raises questions about the future of their relationship. While Angelista may decide to forgive him, incidents like that can create cracks in a couple’s foundation. Simba is within his rights to explore other options, but given the chemistry he appears to share with Mica, there is a chance he could choose her at the next recoupling. Either way, Angelista and Simba no longer seem to be on completely solid ground, and their relationship could be at risk of falling apart.

Angelista and Simba Are Dedicated Healthcare Professionals

Angelista Gunda is a nurse based in Staffordshire and comes from a Zimbabwean heritage that she has proudly spoken about during her time on television. Compared to many reality TV contestants, she appears to have kept much of her life private and away from the public eye. Her appearance on the screen marks one of her first major steps into the spotlight. Angelista is known for her caring nature and has been balancing her professional healthcare career with her newfound public profile.

Simba Kudyiwa is based in London and works as a Neurological Rehabilitation Assistant for the NHS. He graduated from the University of Kent with a BSc in Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation and has since pursued a passion for health and fitness. Beyond his healthcare career, Simba has entrepreneurial ambitions and runs his own nightlife events brand, TAMBA. He is also a semi-professional footballer. He has built a career that spans healthcare, business, events, and competitive sport while continuing to expand his opportunities outside of reality television.

Read More: Are Victoria and Ope From Love Island UK Still Together?