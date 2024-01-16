CBS’ ‘The Good Wife’ spin-off ‘Elsbeth’ has begun filming in New York. The series revolves around Carrie Preston’s Elsbeth Tascioni, an autistic and astute but unconventional attorney. Following a successful career in Chicago, Elsbeth employs her unique perspective to make insightful observations and collaborates with the NYPD to outsmart brilliant criminals. The show is set to premiere on February 29, 2024, on CBS.

While specific details about the format of the series are still under wraps, it’s reasonable to expect that it will be the same as its predecessor, featuring legal cases investigated and resolved weekly. The distinguishing factor is the title character Elsbeth, a legal maverick with exceptional skills but a lack of social grace. In a 2014 episode of ‘The Good Wife,’ the show delved into the intricacies of Elsbeth’s unique thought processes. The character features in fourteen episodes of the original show.

Preston is recognized for her roles in movies and shows like ‘The Holdovers,’ ‘They/Them,’ ‘Space Oddity’ and ‘Claws.’ Her portrayal of the unconventional attorney remains a standout performance, earning her accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award. Joining her is Wendell Pierce, who takes on the role of NYPD Captain Wagner, a figure reluctantly enlisting Elsbeth’s unique skills in solving cases. Known for his notable roles in ‘The Wire,’ ‘Suits,’ and ‘Chicago P.D.,’ Pierce brings his seasoned acting prowess to the series.

Carra Patterson, who recently starred in ‘Rustin’ and is recognized for her performance in ‘Turner & Hooch,’ portrays NYPD officer Kaya Blanke, a competent yet overlooked cop partnered with Elsbeth for her astute insights. Additionally, Stephen Moyer, who most recently starred in ‘After Everything,’ will also feature in the police drama.

A production of CBS Studios, ‘Elsbeth’ was created by Robert and Michelle King, who also serve as executive producers. Additional executive producers include Liz Glotzer and Jonathan Tolins. New York, the principal location of the show, previously hosted the shooting of notable projects such as ‘Maestro‘ and ‘Past Lives.’

Read More: Taron Egerton’s Apple TV+ Series Firebug Starts Filming in Vancouver in March