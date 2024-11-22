Emilio Muñoz, Candido Ortiz, and Felisa Garcia: Where Are Anabel Segura’s Assailants Now?

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘900 Days Without Anabel’ can only be described as incredibly intriguing. That’s because it delves deep into the 1993 abduction and murder of 22-year-old Anabel Segura right from outside her affluent neighborhood in Spain, only for the truth to not come to light until 1995. Her assailants were actually Emilio Muñoz Guadix and Candido’ Candi’ Ortiz Aon, with the former’s wife, Felisa Garcia, also being involved as a cover, so here’s what we know about them.

Emilio Muñoz Guadix is the Central Figure of This Heinous Crime

It was around the early 1990s when Emilio and Felisa moved from Vallecas, Madrid, with their five children to the Toledo municipality of Pantoja to have a better future for their family. Little did they know the former’s childhood friend Cándido would follow, too, only to then focus on his work as a plumber while the former made a living as a delivery driver for a Madrid-based company. However, even with his job, he was reportedly struggling to make ends meet, which is when he came up with the idea of abducting someone from an affluent area.

It was Emilio who reportedly masterminded everything, only to get Candido involved, which then led them to abduct Anabel while she was out on her job on April 12, 1993. However, it was only after they had forced Anabel into Emilio’s van at knifepoint that they realized they had no place to keep her, so they drove around for hours while arguing. During this period, per their statements, she escaped from the moving vehicle and possibly hurt herself before being captured again, so the duo ultimately decided she had seen and heard too much.

That’s when they mutually decided the best decision for them would be to kill her, but they still went ahead with their ransom plan until they got too scared of being caught. They actually called her family over 20 times but only gave them the so-called proof of life towards the end, but it was actually Felisa on the tape recording they had sent to them, not Anabel, obviously. Therefore, because of how random this heinous crime was, it took investigators a while to bring this matter to a close, but they ultimately did with the help of public tips in 1995, leading them to find Anabel’s body, too.

None of Anabel’s Assailants Are Still In Prison

While Emilio and Candido were initially sentenced to 39 years for their offense, Felsia was handed down 6 months on the charge of cover-up, but the Supreme Court soon raised their sentences to 43 years and 28 months, respectively. Therefore, Felsia was released from behind bars relatively quickly, following which she returned with her children and has since kept well away from the limelight. As for Candido, he sadly died while still serving her term behind bars in 2009. The cause of his demise is unclear as of writing. However, some records do suggest that his death was natural, indicating it was owing to his failing health.

Coming to Emilio, his sentence was affected by a decision made by the European Human Rights committe that changed the way sentences were calculated for serious offenders. Therefore, he was released in September 2013 from the Herrera de La Mancha penitentiary, telling the media he was sorry for his actions and that his motive was “purely economic.” He also said, “I made a serious mistake, which I accepted from the first moment. I am sorry, I am very sorry for what happened. I already said it in court: I would give 10 years of my life so that this would not have happened.” Since then, he has also chosen to remain well away from the limelight, although reports did suggest he was “very ill” at that time of his release.

