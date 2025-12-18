Diego Borella Tribute on Emily in Paris: How Did He Die?

‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 charts a wild ride for the titular Emily Cooper, whose professional and love life go through many different phases. By the finale, episode 10 titled ‘Veni, Vidi, Venezia,’ the marketing executive’s relationship with Marcello has reached a bittersweet peak, as the couple realizes they need to pursue their respective ambitions even if it takes them to two different cities. On the other hand, a friendly face sends Emily an invitation to another European city, while Agence Grateau welcomes a new partner, which promises to change the company’s future for better or for worse. The finale ends with a heartfelt tribute to Diego Borella, which is bound to instill intrigue for fans of the show. Borella was a part of the show’s production family, and in his tragic passing, he leaves his imprint behind on the project’s fifth season.

Diego Borella Was an Assistant Manager For Emily in Paris Season 5

‘Emily in Paris’ introduces many new faces to the series in its season 5, both in front of and behind the cameras. Diego Borella was one such addition, joining the project’s production family in Italy as an assistant manager. Originally from the Venetian Lagoon, Borella was a local professional who had previously worked on the set of ‘DOC – Nelle Tue Mani’ as a production secretary in Milan. As per reports, he had trained in Rome, London, and New York, honing his craft in the field of visual arts. Outside of his work in the film industry, he also worked in other artistic mediums such as writing and poetry.

Borella’s published works include ‘Haiku Per Un Anno,’ as well as some fables and children’s stories. Unfortunately, the author/assistant manager’s passing occurred on set during the filming of ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 in Venice. Darren Star, the creator of the show, spoke about the tragedy in a press conference, sharing, “We were all there when it (Borella’s passing) happened. We were filming that day—it came at the very, very end of our filming. And I think it hit us very hard because it was tragic and shocking and sad. And he was part of our Italian crew, and he was part of our family of the show. And we really, I think, pride ourselves that we feel like a family. So it was a real loss.”

Diego Borella Passed Away in August 2025 on the Set of Emily in Paris

Diego Borella died on August 21, 2025, in Venice during the filming of ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5. As per reports, the assistant manager collapsed while the filming crew was preparing for a shoot at Venice’s Hotel Danieli. In the immediate aftermath, on-site medical staff members got involved, reportedly equipping the use of defibrillators and life-saving drugs. Furthermore, shortly afterward, the Italian medical emergency services, the SUEM (Servizio Urgenza Emergenza Medica)118 team, also arrived on the scene and attempted to revive the patient.

Nonetheless, despite their efforts, Borella unfortunately ended up passing away at the age of 42. A local doctor has since confirmed that the assistant manager’s death was likely a result of a sudden heart attack. In the aftermath of his death, production for the show was halted for a few days, as his loss was mourned and felt across the cast and crew members. In his death, the talented creative leaves behind a lasting legacy of his diverse work as he continues to be remembered in the love and life of his family, friends, and other loved ones.

