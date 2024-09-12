Emily in Paris: Is Bavazza an Actual Italian Coffee Brand?

In the eighth episode of Netflix’s romantic comedy series ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4, Emily Cooper teams up with her colleagues to present a pitch to the executives of Bavazza, an Italian coffee brand. Luc, Emily’s quirky compatriot, not only takes the lead but also leaves an impression on one of the heads of the label. The show presents the brand with enough significance to attract viewers. When Emily meets one of the heads of Bavazza in Rome while she is in Rome with Marcello, the brand returns to her life. Even though the ardent admirers of the show cannot drink Bavazza’s superior coffee in real life, there’s no reason to be disappointed!

Bavazza is a Fictional Client of Agence Grateau

Bavazza is a fictional Italian coffee brand created exclusively for ‘Emily in Paris.’ As a comedy series, Darren Star’s creation finds humor in the exchanges between Agence Grateau’s employees and their clients. Emily and Sylvie’s interactions with Pierre Cadault and Luc’s attempts to impress and satisfy the executives of Boucheron with an imaginary treasure hunt in the first part of the fourth season are two of the several examples of these exchanges. Luc’s efforts to woo Bavazza’s head with a pitch in Italian can be added to these interactions. Furthermore, the coffee brand becomes significant when Gabriel meets Marcello for the first time at an event organized by the label.

While Bavazza is fictional, there is a real coffee brand that’s unignorably similar to the former: Lavazza. Beyond the similarity in their names, Lavazza is also an Italian brand, like the one in the romantic comedy. Established by Luigi Lavazza in 1895, the brand is still run by the Lavazza family, specifically the third and fourth generations. The brand presents itself as “Italy’s Favorite Coffee,” claiming that a lion’s share of coffee-purchasing families in the European country prefer the brand over the competitors. The label’s revenue is around €2.7 billion, making it one of the most prominent coffee producers in the world.

Lavazza is known for ¡Tierra!, a collection of coffee products made using completely organic arabica coffee in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme. Even though Bavazza’s espressos only exist in the romantic comedy series, the viewers can settle with Lavazza’s Espresso Maestro, a product made using “natural and washed Arabica and high-quality Robusta” from Africa, South America, and Mexico. The brand also releases the “Tales of Italy” collection, which includes coffee products that resonate with some of the major regions in the country, including Rome, Milan, and Napoli.

