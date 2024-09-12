Emily in Paris: Is Hey, Bébé a Real Perfume?

In the seventh episode of Netflix’s romantic comedy series ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4, Antoine Lambert meets the creative heads at Agence Grateau to strategize the marketing plans to launch Maison Lavaux’s latest product: “Hey, Bébé,” a perfume dedicated to babies. The businessman listens to pitches from Julien, Luc, and Emily and leaves the firm upon becoming convinced by the American’s talent to sell his product. The perfumes launched by Maison Lavaux are always an attraction for ardent admirers of the drama series. Antoine’s Lavande de Lavaux and Heartbreak have previously garnered viewers’ attention, and Hey, Bébé is the newest addition to the list!

Hey, Bébé Hasn’t Arrived on the Market Yet

As of now, “Hey, Bébé” is a fictional perfume without a real-life counterpart. The writers of ‘Emily in Paris’ must have designed the perfume to lead Emily to the truth about Camille’s false pregnancy. After Antoine Lambert introduces his new perfume to her and her colleagues, the American marketing executive takes a bottle to her friend as a gift, only for the latter to get offended by it. Camille then reveals to Emily that she hasn’t been pregnant, which explains why she gets angry after receiving Hey, Bébé. Even though the perfume cannot be bought in real life now, it does not mean it will never exist in reality.

Perfumes released by Maison Lavaux were eventually developed by real-life brands and released for ardent admirers of the romantic drama. Shop The Scenes launched Lavande de Lavaux as a “fragrant bouquet of lavender, jasmine petals, and cashmere woods.” Heartbreak, introduced by Antoine in the first part of the fourth season, arrived on the market through Baccarat after the brand partnered with the series to launch the product as the “new interpretation of the iconic Cœur Amor,” symbolizing the “unpredictable nature of love,” as per the company. However, it should be noted that neither of these perfumes is exclusively developed for toddlers.

If you are looking for a baby perfume, you may need to rely on Maison Lavaux’s competitors. DIOR sells Bonne Étoile, a scented water for babies without alcohol. The product can be used by babies from birth, boasting notes of pear, wild rose, and white musk. Similarly, Hermès releases Cabriole Eau de Senteur, an alcohol-free scent created by Christine Nagel as a combination of the “velvety tenderness of Osmanthus,” “delicate freshness of honeysuckle,” and “noble elegance of sandalwood.” The product is suitable for children aged three or above, similar to Bvlgari’s Petits Et Mamans, consisting of mandarin, white peach, and vanilla notes.

