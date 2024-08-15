Emily in Paris Season 4: How is Camille Not Pregnant? Why Doesn’t She Inform Gabriel?

The third season of Netflix’s romantic-comedy series ‘Emily in Paris’ ends with Gabriel revealing to Emily that Camille is pregnant. Throughout the fourth installment, the pregnant woman awaits the delivery of her baby with her partner, Sofia. She even finds an apartment next door to Gabriel’s place with a room dedicated to setting up a nursery. As the wait progresses, she notices spotting, which leads her to a gynecologist. The doctor inspects Camille and discovers that she has never been pregnant. The fourth season’s first part ends with her intentionally hiding the truth about her pregnancy from Gabriel, raising questions concerning her intentions! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Camille Returns to Gabriel With a False Positive Pregnancy Test

In the third season of ‘Emily in Paris,’ Camille forms a secret relationship with Sofia Sideris, a Greek artist. Their professional companionship gradually becomes a steamy affair that changes Camille’s life. She disappears from Paris and Gabriel to be with Sofia without the chef learning about the nature of the two women’s togetherness. When Camille shows up in the French capital, Emily believes that the former returned to revive her relationship with Gabriel, who eventually tells the marketing executive that his ex-fiancée is pregnant with his baby.

As it turns out, Camille has never been pregnant. Her time with Sofia in Greece is nothing but stressful. Since their togetherness is a well-guarded secret, she worries about Gabriel learning about the same a lot. Furthermore, even though she ends up having an affair with the Greek artist following her heart, Camille hasn’t been aware of what’s ahead for her, which adds to her tensions. According to her gynecologist, the stress has seemingly taken hold of her enough to stop her periods. When she takes a pregnancy test, her medications create a false positive result that convinces her that she is pregnant.

Camille’s stress disappears when Gabriel accepts her despite learning about her affair with Sofia. She reunites with the Greek artist and lives across from the chef, who, in her eyes, is her baby’s father. With nothing in her life to worry her, Camille embraces a stress-free life. These pleasant developments must have caused biological changes in her body, paving the way for the spotting.

Camille Has Not Moved on From Gabriel

When Camille gets an opportunity to marry Gabriel, his feelings for Emily and the latter’s presence in his life stop her from joining him in matrimony. However, her decision does not mean that she has completely moved on from the chef. She walks away from the marriage because she does not want to be the wife of a man who still harbors love for another woman. The predicament convinces her to leave Gabriel to Emily and reunite with Sofia. The two women start to cherish an endearing and intimate relationship, but Gabriel’s shadow creates a dark patch on the same.

Sofia tries her best to take Camille away from Gabriel, but her partner does not comply. The champagne heiress shoots down the artist’s efforts to move to another apartment from the chef’s place. Even when she gets forced to leave her ex-boyfriend’s house, she chooses an apartment next door to stay. Her unwillingness to disappear from Gabriel’s life makes it clear that Camille hasn’t moved on from him. Her feelings for him remain in her heart, and the same may have even gotten reignited intensely when Sofia leaves her. When the artist returns to Greece without being able to tolerate the chef’s presence in her partner’s life, Camille may have even realized her true feelings for him.

Camille’s decision to hide the truth about her pregnancy from Gabriel can be traced to these true feelings. The chef cannot disappear from her life as long as he treats her as the mother of his baby. Even though he is in a relationship with Emily for now, Camille’s place in his life is extremely significant. In his eyes, she is irreplaceable, something even Emily cannot boast about since the former will always remain his child’s mother. The warmth and love Gabriel showers on Camille will cease to exist the moment he realizes that she is not pregnant. She will become just another ex-girlfriend, and Emily will become his priority.

If Camille has feelings for Gabriel, the last thing she wants is for him to vanish from her life. She also won’t be able to tolerate him prioritizing Emily over her, which will emotionally separate him from her even further. Camille likely chooses not to tell Gabriel that she is not pregnant because she is hoping to get back together with him.

