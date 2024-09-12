Emily in Paris: Is Umberto Muratori a Real Italian Fashion Brand?

In the second part of Netflix’s romantic comedy series ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4, Emily Cooper strikes an endearing connection with Marcello Muratori, who owns Umberto Muratori, an Italian fashion brand. After visiting her new boyfriend’s town and family, the marketing executive sets out to protect the ways and legacy of his label by making the company a client of her firm, Agence Grateau. The final episodes of the installment delve into the fashion brand’s prestige and value, which is evident in the dress Marcello gifts to Emily. However, viewers captivated by the apparel won’t be able to wear the label’s products in reality!

Umberto Muratori is at the Nucleus of the Tension Between Emily and Marcello

Umberto Muratori is a fictional Italian fashion brand. A label focusing on cashmere apparel does not exist with the same name. The company’s creation is rooted in the conflict between Emily and Marcello. The other romantic storylines in ‘Emily in Paris’ have made it clear that the romantic comedy shines best when the couples in the narrative are forced to fight for their relationships. The Italian fashion brand was created by the writers to integrate a threat into the marketing executive and the businessman’s togetherness. Their endearing companionship gets tested when Emily delivers a pitch for Agence Grateau before Marcello and his mother, Antonia Muratori.

Emily and Marcello’s smoothly growing affection for each other gets threatened when the former realizes that she cannot let Nicolas de Léon’s JVMA sign her boyfriend’s brand, especially after what he does to her best friend, Mindy. When the marketing executive talks about how Agence Grateau’s services can enhance Umberto Muratori’s values, Marcello thinks that the American got together with him to sign his business venture. The misunderstanding injects tension into the narrative, making the final two episodes of the fourth season an emotional rollercoaster. Thus, the roots of the Italian label lie in how its existence affects the young couple rather than in reality.

While Umberto Muratori is fictional, there are several real Italian fashion brands that resemble Marcello’s label. Like the former, Brunello Cucinelli is a luxury fashion brand that is based in a small Italian town. Both labels are family-owned and known for their cashmere products. Like Solitano, a quaint town named Solomeo in Perugia is home to the brand’s operations. Quarona-based Loro Piana is another cashmere producer in Italy which is rooted in a small town. Even though the label is owned by the conglomerate LVMH, it is closely associated with the Loro Piana family, reminding us of the Muratoris.

