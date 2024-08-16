Is Maison Lavaux a Real French Perfume Company? Is Heartbreak an Actual Perfume?

In the fourth season of Netflix’s romantic-comedy series ‘Emily in Paris,’ Emily and Sylvie join forces with their client, Antoine Lambert, to introduce his new product to the market. The businessman draws inspiration from Emily and Alfie’s broken relationship to create “Heartbreak,” the first product from the collaboration between Antoine’s Maison Lavaux and the industry giant, Baccarat. In the third episode of the installment, Emily presents her marketing strategy before the businessman for his approval. Antoine and Maison Lavaux have been part of the show since the first season, and since Baccarat is an actual brand, the former may seem real. However, that is not the case!

Maison Lavaux Establishes Antoine in Sylvie’s Life

Maison Lavaux is a fictional perfume brand conceived by creator Darren Star and his writers for ‘Emily in Paris.’ Even though there is a fragrance brand named Maison Lavaux, it is an Indonesia-based label rather than a luxury French company. Apart from the common name these brands share, there are no other connections between them. The real-life label collaborated with a fellow Indonesian fragrance manufacturer named Eloi Coco to release Orisa, which is drastically different from Heartbreak as well. The significance of Antoine’s brand lies in the character’s presence in the lives of Sylvie and Emily.

The narrative of the romantic comedy revolves around Emily, her colleagues, and her clients. Since she is a marketing executive, it is not a surprise that she and her boss have to collaborate with various brands. Maison Lavaux was created as just another brand like Pierre Cadault. While there is a heritage museum in Bourg-en-Lavaux, Switzerland, with the same name, it is not related to Antoine’s label. Through the creation of the perfume brand, the businessman is placed in Sylvie’s arc to explore her romantic life, especially since they have nurtured a long-standing affair.

Baccarat Has Released Heartbreak Inspired by Emily in Paris

Even though Maison Lavaux does not exist in reality, their latest product, Heartbreak, is a real perfume that is currently available for sale. Inspired by the particular storyline, Baccarat has already released the perfume for the ardent admirers of the romantic comedy. The company describes the product as the “new interpretation of the iconic Cœur Amor,” which has been crafted by the brand since 1988. “Embodying love in all its facets, ‘Heartbreak’ celebrates the impact the series has had on the hearts and minds of viewers around the world. Inspired by the storyline of Season 4, it also symbolizes the unpredictable nature of love,” reads the product description. Baccarat priced Heartbreak at €410.

This is not the first time a Maison Lavaux product has been reincarnated in the real world. Previously, Shop The Scenes collaborated with the series to release “Lavande de Lavaux,” a product Antoine introduces in the show. “Immerse yourself in the Maison Lavaux aura with Lavande de Lavaux, a fragrant bouquet of lavender, jasmine petals, and cashmere woods. Be whisked away like Emily to the dreamy lavender fields of Provence and the glamour and elegance of Paris,” reads the description of the perfume. Shop The Scenes has also released a Pierre Cadault suitcase and a sparkling wine named De Lalisse Champére, among many other items.

