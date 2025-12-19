Does Genevieve Get Fired? Is Thalia Besson Leaving Emily in Paris?

Genevieve joins the Agence Grateau family in season 4 of ‘Emily in Paris.’ The young American woman is the daughter of Laurent G and, subsequently, Sylvie’s step-daughter. When she first arrives in Paris, the NYU graduate has dreams of working for a fashion icon. However, a series of twists and turns eventually lands her an assistant’s role in her stepmother’s marketing firm. Although she initially strikes up a warm friendship with Emily, who is eager to take the newbie American expat under her wing, Genevieve soon reveals herself to be a backstabber. Among her indiscretions, her decision to mistranslate a fight between Emily and Gabriel in an attempt to sabotage their relationship easily remains at the top of the list. Therefore, as Agence Grateau begins to experience some turbulence with its Italian expansion, fans are bound to wonder if Sylvie is finally pushed to cross her professionally deficient step-daughter off the company’s roster. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Genevieve’s Bonjour Bitch! Fashion Line Marks the End of Her Employment at Agence Grateau

At the beginning of season 5, most of Agence Grateau finds itself in Rome, in preparation for the company’s expansion into the Italian city. Consequently, a skeleton crew, including Genevieve, is left behind in Paris to keep things afloat. However, soon enough, disaster strikes on numerous fronts, and Sylvie is forced to make the decision to close the Rome office and plan a return to Paris. Therefore, even with a few wins in the bag, the company finds itself in a precarious situation where it needs to prove its worth, largely by satisfying new and existing Parisian clients. This includes Thomas Heatherton and his hospitality business, which is making a soft launch debut in Paris. However, Genevieve’s attention seems to be split elsewhere.

During the time that Emily and the others were in Rome, Genevieve spent her time working on her new fashion line, “Bonjour Bitch!.” She doesn’t shy away from promoting this newborn passion project of hers around the office by distributing merchandise, which mostly includes novelty baseball caps. She takes it a step further by trying to promote her business in the event designed for Heatherton Hotels, elbowing her way into passing out unsanctioned goodie bags at the exclusive event. Naturally, this, paired with her scheduling faux pas, which almost cost Sylvie the entire opening, doesn’t fly under the radar. In the end, Sylvie has no choice but to admit defeat and realize she can no longer entertain her step-daughter’s whims by putting her business at risk.

Still, in true Sylvie fashion, she delegates the unpleasant task of firing Genevieve to Emily. The latter two women have had a complex dynamic from the start. Although the aspiring fashion designer puts on a friendly face around the marketing executive, she’s always looking for a way to sabotage her. This is evidenced by her intervention in Emily and Gabriel’s relationship in an attempt to seduce the latter for herself. Consequently, when Emily is forced to deliver the bad news to Genevieve, she’s quick to throw Mindy and Alfie’s secret relationship in the other woman’s face in an attempt to get back at her. Yet, it doesn’t change the fate of Genevieve’s short-lived stint at Agence Grateau as it inevitably comes to an end.

Thalia Besson’s Future With Emily in Paris Remains Uncertain

Thalia Besson joined the cast of ‘Emily in Paris’ back in season 4, when Genevieve’s character is initially introduced into the fold. The actress brings a spunky edge to the narrative as she steps into the role of another American expat whose friendship with Emily is more duplicitous than it seems. For the most part, she remains in the orbit of the central storyline thanks to her connection to Laurent G, which leads to her employment under Sylvie. However, halfway through season 5, Sylvie fires her granddaughter, and by the end, she has even made the decision to divorce her husband.

Therefore, in the event of a potential season 6, there would be little reason to keep Genevieve around Agence Grateau or Sylvie’s storylines. Yet, considering how far the character has come, even if only in terms of her rivalry with Emily and, to some extent, Julien, there could be a future in developing her character further in the future season(s). Nonetheless, since ‘Emily in Paris’ has yet to be renewed for a season 6, there’s no official report about what the cast for a possible continuation may look like. This means, much like the show’s future, Besson’s continued collaboration with the project also remains up in the air. Still, fans of the French actress can catch her in her upcoming projects, such as the Janell Shirtcliff directorial film ‘Triton’ and the Olivia Baes project ‘Je Suis Fleur,’ both of which are currently in post-production.

